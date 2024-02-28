Cheltenham Handicap Tips: Daryl Carter's three handicappers to note at 33/1, 20/1 and 16/1

Three handicappers to note for Cheltenham

Trelawne looks like a well-treated Novice chaser

Daryl fancies a Paul Nolan runner in the Boodles Handicap at 33/1 34.00

Trelawne - 14/115.00 - on the Betfair Sportsbook - may not run, but I'd be very keen on his chances if he does. The Novice is crying out for a move back to 3m, which saw him win twice over hurdles.

He has impressed this season, particularly when staying on at this venue behind Ginny's Destiny and Grey Dawning. At the same time, a three-runner tactical affair at Exeter - which was boosted by the runner-up at Kempton next time - was not ideal.

A strong gallop at 3m will be right up his street, and a rating of 144 looks well within his grasp. There's loads more to come from him.

Back Trelawne NRMB @ 14/115.00 Bet here

One to undoubtedly keep on side in this competitive race is Palamon - 33/134.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has caught the eye in three runs over hurdles for Paul Nolan and was a former improver on the flat.

The four-year-old ended his time with Richard Hannon with an emphatic handicap victory at York before transferring to Ireland. He made a bit of hash of his debut at Leopardstown jumping poorly, but he learned plenty from it and turned out quickly at Punchestown in January, he went into the notebook.

At Punchestown, he was caught behind a mass of horses on the inside rail on the worst of the ground. Still, he made swift headway alongside Boodles Handicap favourite Lark In The Morning before getting out of rhythm and making a handful of mistakes. He nevertheless caught the eye that day, staying on strongly in the closing stages when having every right to drop out of the back of the TV.

It was a much more polished display at Naas on January 28th, barely missing a beat when third to Ndaawi. He was dropped at the rear of the field and made a menacing move, circling all runners to find only the winner ahead of him between the second and last flights. His rider, Sean Flanagan, gave him a mountain to do and gave plenty of rope to the winner.

Still, Flanagan was easy on him and almost allowed the winner to kick on before applying minimal pressure.

His rating of 121 given by the BHA Handicapper was 13 pounds lower than the Naas winner Ndaawi (134), and there's further improvement on the evidence of his three runs. He rates a cracking each-way bet at 33/134.00.

Back Palamon, E/W, NRMB @ 33/134.00 Bet here

Triple Trade - 20/121.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has had a very productive season, and I expect connections are looking forward to him getting back on some spring ground, having flopped at Lingfield on soft 52 days ago.

Soft ground has seen him win over hurdles previously, but his best efforts have come on a quicker surface, and he made good strides in the first half of the season, including twice at Cheltenham.

He bumped into the smart Dancing On My Own on seasonal return before getting the better of the rock-solid Calico over the Grand Annual course and distance, which had Leopardstown scorer Madara behind in sixth.

He sits on a far mark of 138 on the balance of those two runs, and a stiff 2m suits him well with form figures of 122. He would be the less confident of the three on this list, but he is worth keeping on side if the ground comes up goo