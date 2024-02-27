Champion Hurdle Latest Betting: Odds-against Constitution Hill a Festival doubt

Constitution Hill a doubt for 2024 Cheltenham Festival

Constitution Hill a major doubt for 2024 Cheltenham Festival

Leading National Hunt star Constitution Hill is a major doubt for the 2024 Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Sent to Kempton for a racecourse gallop ahead of his final preparations for his Champion Hurdle title defence in two weeks time, it was revealed that trainer Nicky Henderson was not happy with his work.

Off the back of this he was scoped and it has been revealed that "evidence of mucus" has been found. The gelding will now be further tested to determine the extent of any infection.

Punters on the Betfair Exchange instantly reacted to the news pushing the Champion Hurdle favourite out to 4.03/1 and bigger. His price has since settled he can now be backed around the 3.39/4 mark from his odds-on position prior to the gallop. Nicky Henderson's stable star has traded as low as 1.341/3 in the betting.

The new Champion Hurdle favourite State Man is now as short as 1.75/7 on the Betfair Exchange.

Constitution Hill had been the 1/41.25 favourite for the Champion Hurdle on the Betfair Sportsbook but the market has been suspended off the back of the news.

The seven-time Grade 1 winner has only been seen once this season when winning the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton during the festive period.

He since missed another engagement on Cheltenham's Trials Day due to an unsatisfactory Scope, and looks to have a similar issue now just two weeks out from the start of the 2024 four day meeting.

