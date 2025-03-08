Cheltenham Festival: Betfair Preview Show prediction and bets for Wednesday of the 2025 Festival

Watch Betfair's Cheltenham Preview show here

Tips and predictions for Wednesday at the Cheltenham Festival

Daryl on Final Demand

You say he's a short price favourite, I actually don't think he's short enough. I think The New Lion is making him a bigger price than perhaps he should be. I've really tried to get onboard with The New Lion. If this was a Blue Peter show, I'd be asking people to write 500 words on why this horse could win and send it in for a prize.

He's got no form that stands out, he's got no time figure, everyone keeps saying he's the speed horse in the race when in fact he's gone up to 35mph in his Novice run, whereas Final Demand at Limerick got up to 36mph and they're saying he's a boat, and he's not. I think his ability has been masked and I think he'll eat The New Lion alive.

Dan on The New Lion

Kopek Des Bordes is an extremely bomb-proof [Willie] Mullins Novice and Final Demand looks cut from the same cloth. That does remain a potential niggle to me though with the potential targets, 70/30 was what they said was the split. There is the notion that, not that he wouldn't be quick enough in the Turners but that he'd just be way too quick for them in an Albert Bartlett which if it's drying ground, it's not going to be an Albert Bartlett that we usually get.

I have more respect for The New Lion that Daryl does, I think he has got a change of gear but it's about degrees isn't it and Final Demand has created a bigger impression.

Dan on Ballyburn

I have really warmed to Ballyburn as time has gone on. Ultimately my view on this race has changed as the ground has changed and the weather forecast has changed. Had it still been testing - as it was threatening three weeks ago - I would have given Stellar Story a real chance each-way. A horse that just sees things out really well, is extremely likeable, went to the Festival last season and won through stamina against The Jukebox Man, who would have been amongst the market leaders for this as well. However, the strength of the finish of Ballyburn the other week was striking and let's not forget, he's lost once. And he lost against a horse in Sir Gino who might be one of the best 2-mile chasers we've seen so it's not something I'd be holding against him.

Daryl on Ballyburn

I think Paul was probably kidding him around for a lot of it [DRF], I think he was trying to get him into the bottom of a couple of fences. Ballyburn, as we know, can be quite free-going and I think the last thing he would have wanted was him to be pinging fences and reigning back. I thought he felt he had Croke Park covered the entire length of that straight. I think there is loads more to come from him, I think he's always been a stayer. I said at the start of the season that I didn't think an Arkle would be where he'd been seen to best effect. He's got stamina all over him, I think he's a classy operator I really do.

He'd be one of my better bets of the week.

Dan on Jonbon

Is there a more underrated horse than Jonbon? I say that in the literal sense in regards to ratings to some extent because I don't think people appreciate what he's doing every time he makes the track. He's post 170+ performances like they're a drop in the ocean. He's been beaten three times in his career.

Daryl on Jonbon

He's got form figures of 1,2,1,2,2 at Cheltenham. Any other horse at any other track we'd be saying 'he's got a great course record'. What beats him? I just cannot find anything to beat him. I think he'll be terribly difficult to beat, I really do.

Dan on Vanillier

Who doesn't want to see a 10-year-old grey gallop his rivals into submission in the Cross Country chase? Currently sporting a very natty pair of blinkers because they seem to make a real difference to him.

Daryl on Be Aware

He's been saved for this [Coral Cup]. You can go back a few years and look at Skelton's handicappers, he always used to keep them back off the track since Boxing Day when he was lining up for it. This is a well handicapped horse, and I think there is loads more to come from this horse.