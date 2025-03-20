Cheltenham Festival Eyecatchers: Eleven horses to watch from racing expert Rhys Williams

Rhys gives you 11 to follow based on Cheltenham runs

Grandeur d'Ame

Grandeur d'Ame was stepping up markedly in trip in the Ultima but it all went wrong for him at the start. He whipped round when the tape was released and set off in last.

He made up lost ground fairly quickly on the first circuit and raced quite prominently for a long way before those early exertions and some mistakes led to him fading after three out.

I expect he will be dropped back in trip next time and he can bounce back as long as he doesn't repeat the antics at the start.

Hot Fuss

The Fred Winter was strongly run and Hot Fuss ran well considering he raced handily from the off. He was a bit tight for room, jumping the second, and was briefly shuffled back before jumping into third at the third hurdle.

He was part of a leading trio who had a gap over the rest and travelled strongly into the lead after three out. After turning into the home straight in front, however, he couldn't hold off the challenge of Puturhandstogether and faded into fourth. He seems set to go back to racing on the Flat now but he has the potential to improve further over hurdles.

No Time To Wait

No Time To Wait finished well beaten in the remodelled National Hunt Chase but I did well to stay in touch for as long as he did, considering how badly he jumped. He had already made a few errors before barely clambering over the first fence past the stands on the first circuit. His jumping regularly lacked confidence after but he stayed in touch with the main pack coming down the hill to three out before being left behind.

His jumping has lacked fluency in the past, including in points at the start of his career, but I think it's better when going right-handed so he could bounce back on a more suitable track next time.

Kappa Jy Pyke

Kappa Jy Pyke finished a well-beaten sixth in the Turners but he shaped better than the result suggests over a trip that looked to stretch his stamina. He raced quite keenly early on in midfield and remained there until making headway to track the leaders coming down the hill.

He was only around a length behind the leader jumping two out before weakening quickly. His previous two runs over hurdles were over shorter and he could be of interest in a handicap back down in trip.

Jimmy Du Seuil

Jimmy Du Seuil hadn't been seen since finishing a tailed off fifth at the Punchestown Festival last year but he returned to action with a comfortable win in the Coral Cup despite doing things wrong.

He raced very keenly early on before settling a little better and he made mistakes at five, three and two out but he was still travelling well tracking the leader into the home straight and after jumping the last upsides, he drew three lengths clear on the run-in.

To win in that manner after doing things wrong was striking and, if he learns to settle better, he might develop into a Stayers Hurdle type next season.

Vanillier

It had been a long time since there had been confusion over the right way to go on the cross country course but it happened early on in this year's renewal with Sean Flanagan initially going straight on after the third before realising his error.

That cost Vanillier the lead and he briefly dropped back into a share of last. He recovered some ground to run in midfield for much of the race after but he never seemed to be travelling with much fluency and he looked set to drop right away after two out until rallying strongly up the hill to finish third.

He could go to the Grand National on 5 April next but he would be of significant interest if lining up in the La Touche Cup at Punchestown given how well he ran over the banks earlier this season.

Place De La Nation

Place De La Nation was sent off at a big price in the Triumph but she ran much better than the market was expecting in finishing a close fifth. She tracked the leaders from the off and was angled out to make her challenge approaching the home straight.

She made a slight mistake at the last when not quite able to match the speed of the leading trio approaching the hurdle but she kept responding to pressure on the run-in to take fifth.

If they manage to keep her a maiden this season, Place De La Nation looks an obvious early contender for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at next season's Festival based on what she's already achieved and there's likely more to come from her after only three runs in her career.

Too Bossy For Us

Too Bossy For Us was making his hurdling debut in the Triumph and he shaped with promise. He raced a bit keenly under restraint towards the back of the field through the first half of the race and he still had 14 horses ahead of him approaching two out. Shaken along on landing, he gradually made late headway to finish seventh without being given a particularly hard time.

Having gained this experience, I think he could get much closer to those who finished ahead of him if facing them at Aintree or Punchestown this season.

Norman Fletcher

Norman Fletcher couldn't get into contention late on in the County Hurdle. He ran an odd race, initially setting off handily but losing his place turning away from the stands and continued to drop back through the field, ending up in a share of last turning down the hill.

He looked to be going nowhere once coming under driving after two out but he started running on and, while he finished 11th, he was beaten under eight lengths.

This isn't the first time that Norman Fletcher has lost his place mid-race and I'm hoping they will put some headgear on him next time, possibly at the track at the April meeting, which could see him travel better through the middle part of the race.

Wendigo

Wendigo had run well in defeat over a shorter trip in the Challow and, on his first run over three miles under rules, he put in a fine effort after being badly hampered after two out. He travelled well on the inside in midfield for much of the race before making headway coming down the hill but it got very tight approaching two out.

He was hampered and then stumbled not long after, which almost sent Gavin Sheehan out of the saddle, and Wendigo did well to recover and run on to finish fifth. He is an obvious chasing type so looks likely to be a smart staying novice chaser next season.

Music Drive

Music Drive disaplayed plenty of ability in his younger years for Gordon Elliott. He showed that the talent is still there in two easy victories in points for Kelly Morgan after two years off. At the Festival last week, he was making his first start over rules fences in the Hunters Chase and ran well considering his lack of experience.

His jumping wasn't always too slick but he was still travelling well in contention, coming down the hill to three out. He couldn't get close enough to challenge the leaders but ran on well to finish fourth.

As he's still a novice over fences, the John Corbet looks the obvious end of season target for Music Drive and he will be tough to beat in that.