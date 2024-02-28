Serial Winners

Cheltenham Podcast Tips: 33/1 County Hurdle bet for Martin Dixon

Cheltenham Only Bettor
Watch the Cheltenham... Only Bettor Week 14 Podcast

In the penultimate Cheltenham Only Bettor podcast before the start of the Festival, the Betfair team were joined by Racing TV's Martin Dixon to run through the nine Handicap races at the 2024 meeting...

