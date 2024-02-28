Cheltenham Podcast Tips: 33/1 County Hurdle bet for Martin Dixon
In the penultimate Cheltenham Only Bettor podcast before the start of the Festival, the Betfair team were joined by Racing TV's Martin Dixon to run through the nine Handicap races at the 2024 meeting...
Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Episode 14 watch now
Racing TV's Martin Dixon joins the panel
All nine Handicaps covered
Non Runner Money Back 2024 Cheltenham Festival
Will Constitution Hill run at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival?
Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode 14
Week 14 of the Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast brings the penultimate show before the four-day meeting at Prestbury Park.
Racing TV's Martin Dixon joined the usual Betfair team of Natalie Green, Daryl Carter and Kevin Blake to discuss all nine of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival Handicaps, following the release of the weights on Tuesday.
The panel picked out some punchy selections in the big field events with most noticeably Daryl Carter and Martin Dixon throwing out 33/134.00 chances in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle and the County Hurdle.
2024 Cheltenham Festival Handicap Special
Successfully playing the handicaps at Cheltenham makes a huge difference to having a profitable Festival, and the panel went through all nine of them.
We start on Tuesday with the Ultima Handicap Chase and finish with Friday's Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle.
The highlights saw Daryl, Kevin and Martin put up standout selections in the Ultima Handicap Chase, Coral Cup and Grand Annual Handicap Chase, as well as their antepost bets in other highlighted races.
Cheltenham Festival Antepost Selections Week 13 Recap
Last week Brendan Duke was the only panellist to put up an antepost selection for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, selecting Captain Teague for Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls in the Grade 1 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at 14/115.00.
Daryl and Kevin decided to keep their powder dry in week 13, but Daryl came back with a 33/134.00 selection in this week's show.
Check out this week's episode to see who Daryl, Kevin and Martin have added to their Cheltenham Festival 2024 ante-post selections.
