Cheltenham Festival to continue as four day event

Decision follows 6 month consultation

Concerns about ground key

The Cheltenham Festival will not become a five day event in 2024 and will continue to run across four days, the Jockey Club announced.

The Festival, which is the highlight of the National Hunt horse racing season, was expected to be extended to five days. A six race Satutday card was rumoured.

After six months of consulatations with stakeholders from across the racing world, however, the Festival will continue to run from Tuesday to Friday in March.

Concerns about whether the ground could cope with the extra burden appeared to have been key to the decision.

The extra day was not expected to be added until 2024 so next year's Cheltenham, which will run from 14 to 17 March, was not due to be affected.

