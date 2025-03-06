Cheltenham Tips

Cheltenham Festival News: Watch Kenny Alexander on his 2025 contenders

Honeysuckle owner Kenny Alexander
Kenny Alexander (centre) has enjoyed Cheltenham winners

In this latest Jockey Club exclusive horse racing owner Kenny Alexander previews his Cheltenham Festival contenders for 2025...

Watch Kenny Alexander preview Cheltenham Festival chances

Kenny Alexander thought it might be "Manchester United after Ferguson left" for his team of race horses following the retirement of Honeysuckle. 

He expected his horses to be in the wilderness for a while, following years of extraordinary success, but just two years on things look far more promising.

Honeysuckle won the Champion Hurdle in 2021 and followed up with victory in 2022, with Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore riding her to victory on both occasions. 

Either side of those successes, she won the Mares Hurdle in 2020 and again in 2023 at Cheltenham before bowing out.  

But now Alexander is looking to the future and he has high hopes for his horses at Cheltenham in 2025.

In this Jockey Club, he talks about his new generation of talent and how they might fare at Prestbury Park.

Jade De Grugy, Kargese and Doddiethegreat are some of Alexander's horses to look out for at the Festival which takes place from Tuesday 11 to Friday 14 March.  

Watch the video to find out in which races Alexander expects them to run.

Max Liu

