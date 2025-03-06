Cheltenham Festival News: Watch Galopin Des Champs prepare for the Gold Cup

Watch Galopin Des Champs prepare for the Gold Cup

Have you ever wondered what it is like to ride a Gold Cup winner? You can get a fascinating insight from this jockey's eye footage of Galopin Des Champs' Cheltenham Festival preparations.

See Willie Mullins' two-time Gold Cup champion in action as he gets ready go again at next week's Festival.

In 2024, Galopin Des Champs won the race for the second year in a row and, in 2025, he is 1/21.50 to complete the hat-trick.

The greatest national hunt horses in the world will be Prestbury Park next week, from Tuesday 11 March, for the four day Festival which reaches its pinnacle with Friday's Gold Cup.

You will see from the video that Galopin Des Champs is in good shape ahead of his return to the Festival where trainer Willie Mullins has won four of the last six Gold Cups.

Can Galopin Des Champs win third Gold Cup in a row?

For a horse to win three times in a row is an enormous challenge and it has not happened since Best Mate's brilliant run from 2002 to 2004.

The Mullins-trained Al Boum Photo managed two in a row as recently as 2019 and '20 before he was denied in 2021.

Can Galopin Des Champs go one better? Watch the video to see him preparing and read Betting. Betfair for the best Cheltenham Festival 2025 previews.