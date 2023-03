Favourite Galopin Des Champs wins 2023 Gold Cup

Nicholls' Stay Away Fay touched 41/1 in AB win

Tony Calvin tips 50/1 winner in County Hurdle

Premier Magic wins Hunters' Chase, backed at 800.0 799/1 in-running

Great start for punters as Lossiemouth leads home a Willie Mullins 1-2-3-4

13:30 - Triumph Hurdle (3 places)

1. Lossiemouth - 11/8F

2. Gala Marceau - 10/3

3. Zenta - 12/1

BSP of Winner: 2.52

Ante-post high of Winner: 17.5

In-running Highlights: The winner, Lossiemouth, was never matched higher than 3.185/40 either before the race or in-running as she easily beat stablemates Gala Marceau and Zenta into second and third. Zenta did hit a low of 2.226/5 as she loomed up before the last, but she was soon put in her place by the impressive winner.

Tony Calvin strikes with 50/1 Best Bet of the Day

14:10 - Country Hurdle (6 places)

1. Faivoir - 33/1

2. Pied Piper - 12/1

3. Filey Bay - 6/1

4. Sharjah - 10/1

5. Ballyadam - 12/1

6. Highway One O Two - 80/1

BSP of Winner: 61.1

Ante-post high of Winner: 95.094/1

In-running Highlights: The winner, Faivoir, and put up by our top tipster Tony Calvin at 50/1, hit a high of 95.094/1 in-running. The second, Pied Piper hit a low of 1.330/100 as he went neck and neck to the line with the winner. The fifth, Ballyadam, travelled really well into the race and hit a low of 2.3411/8 in-running before fading after the last.

Paul Nicholls' Stay Away Fay wins after trading at 41/1 in-running

14:50 - Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (4 places)

1. Stay Away Fay 18/1

2. Affordable Fury 150/1

3. Sandor Clegane 28/1

4. Letsbeclearaboutit 16/1

BSP of Winner: 21.0

Ante-post high of Winner: 170.0169/1

In-running Highlights: Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls was celebrating his second Grade 1 winner of the Festival after Stay Away Fay touched 42.041/1 in-running before holding off Affordable Fury. The favourite Corbett's Cross went off at 3.55/2 but crashed at the last.

Galopin beats Bravemansgame in Gold Cup duel

15:30 - Cheltenham Gold Cup (3 places)

1. Galopin Des Champs 7/5F

2. Bravemansgame 6/1

3. Conflated 22/1

BSP of Winner: 2.58

Ante-post high of Winner: 8.07/1

In-running Highlights: The favourite Galopin Des Champs traded no higher than 4.67/2 in-running before winning the Gold Cup despite a brilliant effort from Paul Nicholls' Bravemansgame who shortened to 3.185/40 in-running. The victory made it three Gold Cups for Willie Mullins after his horse was ridden to victory by Paul Townend. Conflated finished third while last year's winner A Plus Tard was pulled-up after being hampered by faller Ahoy Senor.

Magic result for 999/1 ante-post backers

16:10 - Hunters' Chase (4 places)

1. Premier Magic - 66/1

2. Its On The Line - 28/1

3. Shantou Flyer - 50/1

4. Rockys Howya - 11/1

BSP of Winner: 110.0

Ante-post high of Winner: 100.099/1

In-running Highlights: The winner, Premier Magic, hit a high of 800.0799/1 in-running, the beaten favourite Vaucelet his a low of 2.3411/8 while front-runner Rocky Howya, who faded after the last, hit a lof of 2.26/5.

