Is Hermes Allen the one to beat in the Ballymore?

Thyme to be with Hill or to be against him?

Energumene and Edwardstone worth taking on in the Champion Chase

Richard Hoiles is this week's special guest, here to help the team preview all the races on Day Two of the Festival.

Plenty of wild suggestions, backed up by incredible insight from both Daryl and Richard, while Jerry helps to unpick the continuation of the Willie Mullins Bingo.

Plenty of antepost suggestions and big prices to get you ready for Day Two of the Festival.

On the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle

Jerry likes 14/1 shot Inthepocket, saying that he is a horse who has massive ability, and that back up to 2m5f around Cheltenham's stiff track he is a great each-way bet.

Richard gets off to a bad start with Megan, reminding her that her dad's (Paul Nicholls) last winner at the Cheltenham Festival was Politologue (2020), before redeeming himself by saying her dad's horse Hermes Allen has a real chance in this race.

Daryl believes Impaire Et Passe will be the biggest danger to Hermes Allen, saying that he has the potential to run to a mark of around 150, which is the standard he says is requred to win these races.

On the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase

Richard doesn't beat around the bush, saying that if Thyme Hill wins he'll be amazed, and that if he's being honest he can't see him even hitting the frame, alluding to how bad his jumping was during his first two attempts over fences.

Gaillard Du Mesnil is Richard's idea of the winner if he turns up for the race.

Daryl however felt as though he had to stand up for Thyme Hill, saying his jumping was much better last time with cheekpieces fitted, he'll be a fresh horse at Cheltenham, and that he loves the course.

Daryl does have a few double-price selections that he likes in the race. Listen to the full podcast to learn what they are!

Although connections of ante-post favourite Gerri Colombe have said they are likely to miss the race, Jerry is in no doubt that he'll be the horse to beat if turning up, believing that in time he could be a Gold Cup or Grand National horse.

On the Champion Chase

Richard starts off by saying this year's renewal of the Champion Chase doesn't look strong, and that Energumene is still the right favourite, despite his defeat last time. However, he readily admits that you can make cases for four or five in the race.

Daryl says that you can pick holes in all of Energumene's form and that the race could be set up for Edwardstone. However, Daryl likes Gentleman De Mee, saying he's a spring horse (5 wins from 7 after the month of January) who has already beaten Edwardstone and could have more improvement to come.

