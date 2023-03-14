</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Bryony Frost: 22/1 Greaneteen is a price I can't believe in Champion Chase

Bryony Frost

14 March 2023

3:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-festival-day-2-bryony-frost-221-greaneteen-is-a-price-i-cant-believe-140323-1155.html", "datePublished": "2023-03-14T17:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-03-14T18:09:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Bryony Frost Chase Cheltenham.320x180.png", "articleBody": "Betfair ambassador Bryony Frost gives her verdict on Day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival, where she is very intrigued by Greaneteen in the Champion Chase. Greaneteen is overpriced at 22/1 for the Champion Chase Hermes Allen has a big chance in the Ballymore Watch out for Willie in the Bumper Greaneteen can cause an upset It's another fabulous card for day two at Cheltenham, and I'm particularly looking forward to the Queen Mother Champion Chase, in which I can't believe the price of my old friend Greaneteen. If anyone had offered you [23.0] after he won the Haldon Chase at Exeter in November you'd have snapped their hand off, as that was outstanding form. I know there are two strong candidates at the head of the market in last year's winner Energumene and the Arkle winner Edwardstone, and I'm not underestimating Editeur Du Gite, who will take the race by the scruff of the neck and is sure to be toughing it out, but I honestly think Greaneteen is a crazy price. It was a bitter pill to swallow two years ago when I was already in the colours and weighed out to ride him when Politologue was withdrawn and Harry (Cobden) took over, but I've won two Grade 1s on him since at Sandown and so he'll always be a horse I'm especially fond of. Greaneteen finished a close fourth that day, only beaten a couple of lengths, and he loves any track with a stiff uphill finish. We can forget his last run at Newbury and he's looking a million dollars. It's a shame there isn't an eighth runner for each-way purposes, but don't underestimate him. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/15-march-2023/cheltenham/10/4/#greaneteen-fr] Hermes Allen should more than be competitve I rode Hermes Allen when he made his debut at Stratford in October and we won by nearly 30 lengths. He might not have beaten much that day, but it was obvious he was decent and now he has a big chance in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle. He's extremely quick and efficient over his hurdles and he's proven around Cheltenham now, having made all there in November. He's since won the Challow at Newbury, so he's proven in Grade 1 company, so you really can't fault him. He's done absolutely nothing wrong and it won't matter to him how the ground rides. He's one of Paul's best chances of the week, but Ireland look very strong again. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/15-march-2023/cheltenham/10/1/#hermes-allen-fr] They had the first eight finishers in the Supreme and with Impaire Et Passe, Gaelic Warrior and the Supreme winner's stablemate Good Land heading their team Hermes Allen will have to be every bit as good as we think he is, but I've got a lot of faith in him. I don't have a strong opinion on the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase, but the betting tells you that Gerri Colombe is going to take a lot of beating. He's won all of his eight starts, including two Grade 1s, and there seems to have been an awful lot of confidence behind him since he travelled over successfully for the Scilly Isles at Sandown last time. Sir Gerhard will be bidding for a third win at the Festival, having won the Bumper two years ago and the Ballymore last year, but I'll be surprised if he can win this on just his second start over fences. Willie likely to win the Bumper The Weatherbys Champion Bumper is the fourth Grade 1 of the day and we run a very smart horse here in Captain Teague, who won a point-to-point in Ireland and then a bumper at Plumpton his only two starts. I rode him in a bit of work the other day and I really liked him. There's no question in my mind that he's got a very big engine, but in such a deep race raw talent isn't always enough. You need to cope with the occasion then get in a rhythm and avoid traffic, so we'll just have to wait and see whether Captain Teague has enough experience to do himself justice, but I'd say he's definitely one to keep an eye on however he gets on. Willie Mullins has a fantastic record in the race, and with ten runners he'll be fancying his chances of winning it again. You obviously have to take note of what Patrick has chosen to ride, and he's gone for Fact To File, but it's worth remembering that he couldn't have ridden his Leopardstown winner Fun Fun Fun even if he wanted to, as with her mares' allowance he couldn't do the weight. I was impressed with her win at the Dublin Racing Festival, which was apparently unexpected, and she might be the one.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Bryony%20Frost%20Chase%20Cheltenham.png", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Bryony Frost" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Bryony Frost Chase Cheltenham.728x410.png" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Bryony Frost Chase Cheltenham.450x253.png 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Bryony Frost Chase Cheltenham.600x338.png 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Bryony Frost Chase Cheltenham.728x410.png 728w" alt="Bryony Frost Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham, and I'm particularly looking forward to the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32183282&raceTime=1678894200000&dayToSearch=20230315&marketId=924.351495025"><strong>Queen Mother Champion Chase</strong></a>, in which I can't believe the price of my old friend <strong>Greaneteen</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>If anyone had offered you <b class="inline_odds" title="22/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">23.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">22/1</span></b> after he won the Haldon Chase at Exeter in November you'd have snapped their hand off, as that was outstanding form.</p> </blockquote><p>I know there are two strong candidates at the head of the market in last year's winner Energumene and the Arkle winner Edwardstone, and I'm not underestimating Editeur Du Gite, who will take the race by the scruff of the neck and is sure to be toughing it out, but I honestly think Greaneteen is a crazy price.</p><p><img alt="Greaneteen 2021 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Greaneteen%202021%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>It was a bitter pill to swallow two years ago when I was already in the colours and weighed out to ride him when Politologue was withdrawn and Harry (Cobden) took over, but I've won two Grade 1s on him since at Sandown and so he'll always be a horse I'm especially fond of.</p><p>Greaneteen finished a close fourth that day, only beaten a couple of lengths, and he <strong>loves any track with a stiff uphill finish</strong>. We can forget his last run at Newbury and he's looking a million dollars. It's a shame there isn't an eighth runner for each-way purposes, but don't underestimate him.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="greaneteen-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/15-march-2023/cheltenham/10/4/#greaneteen-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>6 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/greaneteen-fr/000000462677/">Greaneteen (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00833517.png" alt="Chris Giles silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32183282&bssId=13417001&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.351495025&modules=betslip&raceTime=1678894200000">25/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211334120">30</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/paul-nicholls/000000000287/">Paul Nicholls</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/harry-cobden/000000015985/">Harry Cobden</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 9</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 10lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><h2>Hermes Allen should more than be competitve</h2><p></p><p>I rode Hermes Allen when he made his debut at Stratford in October and we won by nearly 30 lengths. He might not have beaten much that day, but it was obvious he was decent and now he has a <strong>big chance</strong> in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32183282&raceTime=1678887000000&dayToSearch=20230315&marketId=924.351494980"><strong>Ballymore Novices' Hurdle</strong></a>.</p><p>He's extremely quick and efficient over his hurdles and he's proven around Cheltenham now, having made all there in November.</p><blockquote> <p>He's since won the Challow at Newbury, so he's proven in Grade 1 company, so you really can't fault him. He's done absolutely nothing wrong and it won't matter to him how the ground rides.</p> </blockquote><p>He's one of <strong>Paul's best chances of the week</strong>, but Ireland look very strong again.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="hermes-allen-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/15-march-2023/cheltenham/10/1/#hermes-allen-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>5 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/hermes-allen-fr/000000577827/">Hermes Allen (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00865697.png" alt="Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & J Diver silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32183282&bssId=49349160&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.351494980&modules=betslip&raceTime=1678887000000">9/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211334099">6</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/paul-nicholls/000000000287/">Paul Nicholls</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/harry-cobden/000000015985/">Harry Cobden</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 6</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 7lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>They had the first eight finishers in the Supreme and with Impaire Et Passe, Gaelic Warrior and the Supreme winner's stablemate Good Land heading their team Hermes Allen will have to be every bit as good as we think he is, <strong>but I've got a lot of faith in him</strong>.</p><p>I don't have a strong opinion on the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32183282&raceTime=1678889400000&dayToSearch=20230315&marketId=924.351494984"><strong>Brown Advisory Novices' Chase</strong></a>, but the betting tells you that <strong>Gerri Colombe</strong> is going to take a lot of beating.</p><p>He's won all of his eight starts, including two Grade 1s, and there seems to have been an awful lot of confidence behind him since he travelled over successfully for the Scilly Isles at Sandown last time.</p><p><strong>Sir Gerhard</strong> will be bidding for a third win at the Festival, having won the Bumper two years ago and the Ballymore last year, but I'll be surprised if he can win this on just his second start over fences.</p><h2>Willie likely to win the Bumper</h2><p></p><p>The <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32183282&raceTime=1678901400000&dayToSearch=20230315&marketId=924.351495063"><strong>Weatherbys Champion Bumper</strong></a> is the fourth Grade 1 of the day and we run a very smart horse here in Captain Teague, who won a point-to-point in Ireland and then a bumper at Plumpton his only two starts.</p><p>I rode him in a bit of work the other day and<strong> I really liked him</strong>. There's no question in my mind that he's got a very big engine, but in such a deep race raw talent isn't always enough.</p><p><img alt="Willie Mullins 1280 x 853.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/bf0ecb2208ddbf3ffc891b26f3465ea624a8d84d.600x400.png" width="1280" height="853" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>You need to cope with the occasion then get in a rhythm and avoid traffic, so we'll just have to wait and see whether Captain Teague has enough experience to do himself justice, but I'd say he's definitely one to keep an eye on however he gets on.</p><blockquote> <p>Willie Mullins has a fantastic record in the race, and with ten runners he'll be fancying his chances of winning it again.</p> </blockquote><p>You obviously have to take note of what Patrick has chosen to ride, and he's gone for <strong>Fact To File</strong>, but it's worth remembering that he couldn't have ridden his Leopardstown winner Fun Fun Fun even if he wanted to, as with her mares' allowance he couldn't do the weight.</p><p>I was <strong>impressed with her win at the Dublin Racing Festival</strong>, which was apparently unexpected, and she might be the one.</p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">BET £10 GET A FREE £10 ON CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL RACING MULTIPLES</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>The Betfair Sportsbook is offering you the chance to claim a free £10 bet on the Cheltenham Festival multiples. Cheltenham Tips for Wednesday: Tony Calvin's super six to back on Day 2

Paul Nicholls Day 2 Cheltenham Runners: Unbeaten Hermes Allen has big chance in Ballymore

Cheltenham Offers for Wednesday: Paul Nicholls Superboost, free bets and extra places Cheltenham Day 2 Tips Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Cheltenham Day 2 Tips: Kevin Blake is going for a Warrior and a Citizen on Wednesday

Rachael Blackmore Day 2 Cheltenham Runners: Captain Guinness is a classy horse 