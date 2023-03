Greaneteen is overpriced at 22/1 for the Champion Chase

It's another fabulous card for day two at Cheltenham, and I'm particularly looking forward to the Queen Mother Champion Chase, in which I can't believe the price of my old friend Greaneteen.

If anyone had offered you 23.022/1 after he won the Haldon Chase at Exeter in November you'd have snapped their hand off, as that was outstanding form.

I know there are two strong candidates at the head of the market in last year's winner Energumene and the Arkle winner Edwardstone, and I'm not underestimating Editeur Du Gite, who will take the race by the scruff of the neck and is sure to be toughing it out, but I honestly think Greaneteen is a crazy price.

It was a bitter pill to swallow two years ago when I was already in the colours and weighed out to ride him when Politologue was withdrawn and Harry (Cobden) took over, but I've won two Grade 1s on him since at Sandown and so he'll always be a horse I'm especially fond of.

Greaneteen finished a close fourth that day, only beaten a couple of lengths, and he loves any track with a stiff uphill finish. We can forget his last run at Newbury and he's looking a million dollars. It's a shame there isn't an eighth runner for each-way purposes, but don't underestimate him.

No. 6 Greaneteen (Fr) SBK 25/1 EXC 30 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Hermes Allen should more than be competitve

I rode Hermes Allen when he made his debut at Stratford in October and we won by nearly 30 lengths. He might not have beaten much that day, but it was obvious he was decent and now he has a big chance in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle.

He's extremely quick and efficient over his hurdles and he's proven around Cheltenham now, having made all there in November.

He's since won the Challow at Newbury, so he's proven in Grade 1 company, so you really can't fault him. He's done absolutely nothing wrong and it won't matter to him how the ground rides.

He's one of Paul's best chances of the week, but Ireland look very strong again.

No. 5 Hermes Allen (Fr) SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

They had the first eight finishers in the Supreme and with Impaire Et Passe, Gaelic Warrior and the Supreme winner's stablemate Good Land heading their team Hermes Allen will have to be every bit as good as we think he is, but I've got a lot of faith in him.

I don't have a strong opinion on the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase, but the betting tells you that Gerri Colombe is going to take a lot of beating.

He's won all of his eight starts, including two Grade 1s, and there seems to have been an awful lot of confidence behind him since he travelled over successfully for the Scilly Isles at Sandown last time.

Sir Gerhard will be bidding for a third win at the Festival, having won the Bumper two years ago and the Ballymore last year, but I'll be surprised if he can win this on just his second start over fences.

Willie likely to win the Bumper

The Weatherbys Champion Bumper is the fourth Grade 1 of the day and we run a very smart horse here in Captain Teague, who won a point-to-point in Ireland and then a bumper at Plumpton his only two starts.

I rode him in a bit of work the other day and I really liked him. There's no question in my mind that he's got a very big engine, but in such a deep race raw talent isn't always enough.

You need to cope with the occasion then get in a rhythm and avoid traffic, so we'll just have to wait and see whether Captain Teague has enough experience to do himself justice, but I'd say he's definitely one to keep an eye on however he gets on.

Willie Mullins has a fantastic record in the race, and with ten runners he'll be fancying his chances of winning it again.

You obviously have to take note of what Patrick has chosen to ride, and he's gone for Fact To File, but it's worth remembering that he couldn't have ridden his Leopardstown winner Fun Fun Fun even if he wanted to, as with her mares' allowance he couldn't do the weight.

I was impressed with her win at the Dublin Racing Festival, which was apparently unexpected, and she might be the one.