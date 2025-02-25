Cheltenham Festival: Constitution Hill odds-on to win Champion Hurdle after Kempton gallop

Betfair Exchange punters backed Constitution Hill to win the Champion Hurlde at the Cheltenham Festival after Nicky Henderson's superstar successfully completed a gallop at Kempton on Tuesday morning.

With exactly two weeks to go before the race, which takes place on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival, the price on Constitution Hill continued to shorten to its current 1.824/5 at the time of writing (11:30am Tuesday 25 February.)

1.93 for Champion Hurdle as we see Constitution Hill out again https://t.co/nP6W4INDAO -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) February 25, 2025

Constitution Hill to reclaim Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham 2025?

It is obvious from the reaction on the Exchange to this morning's gallop that Betfair punters are excited about the prospect of Constitution Hill returning to the Festival where he won the Champion Hurdle in 2023.

The below Betfair Predicts graphic shows Constitution Hill's percentage chance of winning at the Festival again. Visit Betfair Predicts for snapshot graphics of all the leading contenders at the 2025 Festival.





Henderson was reluctant to give his horse the gallop at Kempton but changed his mind after positive feedback from jockey Nico de Boinville.

The eight-year-old was fancied to go again last year before a disastrous workout at Kempton almost exactly a year ago was followed by the discovery of a respiratory infection.

That ruled him out of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival and speculation about when we might see him again continued throughout the year.

He missed the Fighting Fifth Hurdle in the autumn before returning to beat Champion Hurdle rival Lossiemouth in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton.

He was last seen winning the Unibet Hurdle at Cheltenham on Festival Trials day.

