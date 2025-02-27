Cheltenham Festival Memories: Watch legend Honeysuckle's life after racing

Watch Cheltenham legend Honeysuckle

With the Cheltenham Festival 2025 (11-14 March) fast approaching, now is the perfect moment to catch up with one of its stars of yesteryear.

Honeysuckle won the Champion Hurdle in 2021 and followed up with victory in 2022, with Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore riding her to victory on both occasions.

The horse won the Mares Hurdle in 2020 and again in 2023 at Cheltenham, what her trainer Henry De Bromhead said was "a fairytale ending to her racing career."

Last week, the Jockey Club recently went to see four-time Cheltenham Festival winner, Honeysuckle, and her new foal.

Her groom Kristin Robertson said: "She has been happy as larry and we have never had an issue with her... She had her first foal and absolutely adored her and looked after her really well.

"Her yearling has a lot of traits in common with her. She has a presence about her and, when we are leading them in and out, she always wants to be up front. She is very bold. A brilliant temperament...

Blackmore to ride Honeysuckle's yearling at Cheltenham 2029?

Honeysuckle's owner Kenny Alexander said: "If Honesuckle produces anything as remotely good as she is, it will be a miracle. But you can't help dreaming... Her yearling will hopefully win the Mares' Novices' Hurlde in four years' time... Maybe she will even be ridden by Rachael."

Blackmore, who will preview all of her rides exclusively for Betting.Betfair, said: "It's great to see Honeysuckle looking so well and happy. It will be exciting to see what her foals can do in the future'."

Watch the video to find out how the four-time Cheltenham Festival winner is adjusting to life off the track.

If you want to see who will win the Champion Hurdle in 2025 you can check out the latest Betfair odds here and see Betfair Predicts for more info.