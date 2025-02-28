Cheltenham Festival 2025 News: Brighterdaysahead in great shape for day one run

Watch Brighterdayshead Cheltenham Festival update

The Gordon Elliott yard are leaving their options open about whether Brighterdaysahead runs in the Champion Hurdle or Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham but, regardless of which race they choose, the team are confident that she will go to the Festival in peak condition.

In this exclusive Jockey Club video, Brighterdaysahead's groom Sinead O'Brien talks through her preparations for the first day of Cheltenham.

Sinead said: "Hopefully she can rectify what happened last year [when Brighterdaysahead was beaten at the Festival."

Brighterdayshead back to her best

Brighterdaysahead enjoyed a stunning success at Leopardstown over Christmas. That followed victories at Punchestown and Down Royal in November, as well as one at Aintress last April, and Sinead said:

"With what she has done since, I think you can put a line through her performance at Cheltenham last year. She got a taste of losing and thought 'never again'.

"[Since Cheltenham 2024] she has surpassed everyone's expectations and is improving all the time. She looks a million dollars.

"I've been with her since she came into the yard... She is doing what we have always believed she could do. At Leopardstown she showed the haters were wrong... It was deflating to see her lose at Cheltenham last year but I always knew there was more to come from her.

"In the build-up to the Festival, we are trying to keep everything as normal as possible for her, with plenty of carrots and leaving her alone in her stable. She doesn't like attention."

