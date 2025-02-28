Cheltenham Tips

Cheltenham Festival 2025 News: Brighterdaysahead in great shape for day one run

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Brighterdaysahead winning at Leopardstown
Brighterdaysahead has bounced back from Cheltenham 2024 disappointment

There is plenty of anticipation about Brighterdaysahead's return to the Cheltenham Festival (11-14 March) so watch this update from the Gordon Elliott yard...

Watch Brighterdayshead Cheltenham Festival update

The Gordon Elliott yard are leaving their options open about whether Brighterdaysahead runs in the Champion Hurdle or Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham but, regardless of which race they choose, the team are confident that she will go to the Festival in peak condition. 

In this exclusive Jockey Club video, Brighterdaysahead's groom Sinead O'Brien talks through her preparations for the first day of Cheltenham.

Sinead said: "Hopefully she can rectify what happened last year [when Brighterdaysahead was beaten at the Festival."

Brighterdayshead back to her best

Brighterdaysahead enjoyed a stunning success at Leopardstown over Christmas. That followed victories at Punchestown and Down Royal in November, as well as one at Aintress last April, and Sinead said:

"With what she has done since, I think you can put a line through her performance at Cheltenham last year. She got a taste of losing and thought 'never again'.

"[Since Cheltenham 2024] she has surpassed everyone's expectations and is improving all the time. She looks a million dollars.

"I've been with her since she came into the yard... She is doing what we have always believed she could do. At Leopardstown she showed the haters were wrong... It was deflating to see her lose at Cheltenham last year but I always knew there was more to come from her.

"In the build-up to the Festival, we are trying to keep everything as normal as possible for her, with plenty of carrots and leaving her alone in her stable. She doesn't like attention."

If you want to see who will win the Champion Hurdle in 2025 you can check out the latest Betfair odds here and see Betfair Predicts for more info.

Don't miss out - buy your Cheltenham Festival tickets today. Multi-day tickets and savings for groups of 6 or more available on www.cheltenham.co.uk.

Now read Cheltenham Festival 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Sam Turner

Thursday Racing Tips: Sam Turner believes Harrington colt can make a huge Impact

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Thursday including Leopardstown pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Epsom Derby and Oaks

The Oaks: Katie Midwinter's runner-by-runner guide and 1-2-3 tips for the Epsom Classic

  • Katie Midwinter
Katie Midwinter

Betfair Predicts

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Back Revoir at 10/1 to reach another level in the Oaks

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies French import to break her maiden at Chelmsford

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Thursday Horse Racing Tips: Murtagh the man for Leopardstown 35/1 double

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Thursday Horse Racing Tips: Murtagh the man for Leopardstown 35/1 double

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Breaking News: Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore announces retirement

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Duran Can

  • Mike Norman
Racing...Only Bettor

It's an American Affair

  • Mike Norman

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Paul Nicholls Team Chase domination?

  • Joe Dyer
Weighed In

King Ralph sitting on his Salisbury throne

  • Mike Norman