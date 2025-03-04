Cheltenham Tips

Cheltenham Festival News: Watch Brighterdaysahead prepare for Champion Hurdle

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Brighterdaysahead
Brighterdaysahead will take on Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle on Tuesday

Find out what it is like to ride Brighterdaysahead as she prepares for the Champion Hurdle at next week's Cheltenham Festival...

Watch - What's it like to ride Brighterdaysahead

Brighterdayshead will take on Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle on the day one of the Cheltenham Festival (11-14 March), her trainer Gordon Elliott has confirmed. 

The race will be the highlight of the Tuesday at the Festival and will give punters to see the clash they had been hoping for in a hotly anticipated contest.

To whet your appetite for the race, watch the Jockey Club's exclusive video to find out what it is like to ride Brighterdaysahead.

The film offers a brilliant insight as her work rider takes viewers through a ride while wearing a mic so you get as close as possible to the action.

Brighterdaysahead and Constitution Hill set for showdown 

 

Constitution Hill won the race in 2023, and did not take part due to injury last year, and remains the favourite at 4/61.67.

But Brighterdaysahead shortened to 2/13.00 after Elliott confirmed she would run in the Champion Hurdle. 

Last week, her yard said she was in great for ahead of her return to Cheltenham.

Brighterdaysahead enjoyed a stunning success at Leopardstown over Christmas, winning the Neville Hotels Hurdle by 30-lengths.

That followed victories at Punchestown and Down Royal in November, as well as one at Aintress last April.

Lossiemouth, who was beaten by Constitution Hill at Kempton on Boxing Day, is 4/15.00 in the Champion Hill betting.

If you want to see who will win the Champion Hurdle in 2025 you can check out the latest Betfair odds here and see Betfair Predicts for more info.

Don't miss out - buy your Cheltenham Festival tickets today. Multi-day tickets and savings for groups of 6 or more available on www.cheltenham.co.uk.

Now read Cheltenham Festival 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  • Mike Norman
Royal Ascot 2025 Ultimate Guide
Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday including 35/1 Salisbury pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing Tips

Tuesday Horse Racing Tips: Mark Milligan is hoping for a Hills double

  • Mark Milligan
Salisbury Racecourse

Betfair Predicts

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 14/1 shot at Windsor

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Monday Horse Racing Tips: Back Zu Run to follow up at Brighton in 11/1 double

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Monday Horse Racing Tips: Back Zu Run to follow up at Brighton in 11/1 double

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Lambourn fancied to strike in Epsom Derby

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Derby Special: I like Tennessee Stud and Lambourn

  • Joe Dyer
Racing...Only Bettor

Duran Can

  • Mike Norman

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Paul Nicholls Team Chase domination?

  • Joe Dyer
Weighed In

King Ralph sitting on his Salisbury throne

  • Mike Norman