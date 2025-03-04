Cheltenham Festival News: Watch Brighterdaysahead prepare for Champion Hurdle

Watch - What's it like to ride Brighterdaysahead

Brighterdayshead will take on Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle on the day one of the Cheltenham Festival (11-14 March), her trainer Gordon Elliott has confirmed.

The race will be the highlight of the Tuesday at the Festival and will give punters to see the clash they had been hoping for in a hotly anticipated contest.

To whet your appetite for the race, watch the Jockey Club's exclusive video to find out what it is like to ride Brighterdaysahead.

The film offers a brilliant insight as her work rider takes viewers through a ride while wearing a mic so you get as close as possible to the action.

Brighterdaysahead and Constitution Hill set for showdown

Constitution Hill won the race in 2023, and did not take part due to injury last year, and remains the favourite at 4/61.67.

But Brighterdaysahead shortened to 2/13.00 after Elliott confirmed she would run in the Champion Hurdle.

Last week, her yard said she was in great for ahead of her return to Cheltenham.

Brighterdaysahead enjoyed a stunning success at Leopardstown over Christmas, winning the Neville Hotels Hurdle by 30-lengths.

That followed victories at Punchestown and Down Royal in November, as well as one at Aintress last April.

Lossiemouth, who was beaten by Constitution Hill at Kempton on Boxing Day, is 4/15.00 in the Champion Hill betting.

If you want to see who will win the Champion Hurdle in 2025 you can check out the latest Betfair odds here and see Betfair Predicts for more info.