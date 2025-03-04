Cheltenham Festival News: Watch Brighterdaysahead prepare for Champion Hurdle
Find out what it is like to ride Brighterdaysahead as she prepares for the Champion Hurdle at next week's Cheltenham Festival...
-
Watch Brighterdaysahead Cheltenham preparations
-
Gordon Elliott confirms she'll run in Champion Hurdle
-
Check out our 2025 Cheltenham Festival HUB
-
We're now NON-RUNNER NO BET on all 28 Cheltenham Festival races
-
Completely Free Bet available every day this Cheltenham Festival on any racing multi
Watch - What's it like to ride Brighterdaysahead
Brighterdayshead will take on Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle on the day one of the Cheltenham Festival (11-14 March), her trainer Gordon Elliott has confirmed.
The race will be the highlight of the Tuesday at the Festival and will give punters to see the clash they had been hoping for in a hotly anticipated contest.
To whet your appetite for the race, watch the Jockey Club's exclusive video to find out what it is like to ride Brighterdaysahead.
The film offers a brilliant insight as her work rider takes viewers through a ride while wearing a mic so you get as close as possible to the action.
Brighterdaysahead and Constitution Hill set for showdown
Constitution Hill won the race in 2023, and did not take part due to injury last year, and remains the favourite at 4/61.67.
But Brighterdaysahead shortened to 2/13.00 after Elliott confirmed she would run in the Champion Hurdle.
Last week, her yard said she was in great for ahead of her return to Cheltenham.
Brighterdaysahead enjoyed a stunning success at Leopardstown over Christmas, winning the Neville Hotels Hurdle by 30-lengths.
That followed victories at Punchestown and Down Royal in November, as well as one at Aintress last April.
Lossiemouth, who was beaten by Constitution Hill at Kempton on Boxing Day, is 4/15.00 in the Champion Hill betting.
If you want to see who will win the Champion Hurdle in 2025 you can check out the latest Betfair odds here and see Betfair Predicts for more info.
Don't miss out - buy your Cheltenham Festival tickets today. Multi-day tickets and savings for groups of 6 or more available on www.cheltenham.co.uk.
Now read Cheltenham Festival 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 14/1 shot at Windsor
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Monday Horse Racing Tips: Back Zu Run to follow up at Brighton in 11/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Monday Horse Racing Tips: Back Zu Run to follow up at Brighton in 11/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Lambourn fancied to strike in Epsom Derby