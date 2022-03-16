Cheltenham Festival 2022 Winners: Punter scoops £1.8k with day 2 treble

There was joy amid the rain for punters who backed market jollies on day two of the Cheltenham Festival even if some were disappointed to see Tiger Roll bow out in a last gasp defeat.

L'Homme Presse, Energumene and Delta Work were all fancied and backed in an each-way treble by punters, including one who took home £1.8k from a £30 bet.

L'Homme Presse

Energumene

Delta Work



Did you back the treble?



After firm favourite Sir Gerhard had rewarded backers in the opening race, L'Homme Presse became the second jolly of the afternoon to win in the Brown Advisory Novices Chase.

The big race of the afternoon, the Queen Mother Champion Chase, was won by Energumene before Delta Work wrapped up the treble in the .

Now there were plenty of racegoers who were disappointed to see the legendary Tiger Roll denied victory - as Nathan Joyes describes in his day two review - at the last in the Cross Country Chase.

But we reckon those who backed the treble were pleased as punch with Delta Work's win.

It was another magnificent moment in a Cheltenham Festival that has so far lived up to its billing as the greatest show on turf. And we're only at the halfway stage.