Cheltenham Tips

Cheltenham Day Three: Latest from the Betfair trading floor with trader Ryan McCue's verdicts on Fact To File, Sixandahalf and Teahupoo

Teahupoo
Is Teahupoo a back or a lay on day three?

Get the betting headlines direct from the Betfair trading floor when we met with Ryan McCue this morning - which favourites will win, our biggest liability and a NAP all included!

Cheltenham Day 3 Superboost

Last year's Brown Advisory Novices' Chase winner Fact To File is back in action on Thursday looking to make it back-to-back wins at the Cheltenham Festival and Betfair have a very generous Superboost on him to win the Grade 1 Ryanair Chase at 15:20 on Thursday!

You can back him at the super-boosted price of 11/43.75  from 11/82.38 to win the fourth race on the card on Day 3. To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please note. This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers. You can read about all of Betfair's offer on every day of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival right here.

Recommended Bet

Back Fact To File to win the 15:20 Cheltenham - Was 11/8

SBK11/4

Watch Paul Nicholls discuss his runners on Thursday...

Racing... Only Bettor. Cheltenham Day 3. Watch Now!

Ryan McCue on the Thursday betting at Cheltenham 

It's been tough going for punters on the first two days of the Festival. 

So will Thursday be a kinder betting day? 

We met with Betfair trader Ryan McCue to get his view on the big betting headlines - the horses that might oblige for punters, the runners that we are fearing and more. 

Ryan ranked the chances of three of the big favourites on Thursday - the Superboosted Fact To File, Sixandahalf in the Ryanair and Stayers market leader Teahupoo. Two are backs and one is a lay, watch the video to find out which is which.  

Ryan also tells us which horse is the worst result for Betfair on Thursday at the Festival. 

And of course he gives us a nap for today's racing. 

Watch the video for all that and more!

Now read more Cheltenham Festival tips and previews here.

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Wednesday include 16/1 Kerry National fancy

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Timeform

Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 5/2 Horse In Focus

  • Timeform
Goodwood
Ante-Post

Saturday ITV Horse Racing Antepost Tips: A 12/1 Cambridgeshire play plus two 14/1 shots for the weekend

  • Alan Dudman
Newmarket horse racing

Betfair Predicts

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Saturday ITV Horse Racing Antepost Tips: A 12/1 Cambridgeshire play plus two 14/1 shots for the weekend

  2. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Saturday ITV Horse Racing Antepost Tips: A 12/1 Cambridgeshire play plus two 14/1 shots for the weekend

  3. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Ayr up to 10/1

  4. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 3/1 Horse In Focus at Ascot

  5. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Troy to lay Siege in Ebor Handicap

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Ayr Gold Cup Day & Newbury Preview

  • Mike Norman
Racing...Only Bettor

St Leger and ITV Racing Preview

  • Max Liu

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Last Hurrah

  • Editor
Weighed In

What next for Al Riffa?

  • Editor