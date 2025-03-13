Cheltenham Day Three: Latest from the Betfair trading floor with trader Ryan McCue's verdicts on Fact To File, Sixandahalf and Teahupoo
Get the betting headlines direct from the Betfair trading floor when we met with Ryan McCue this morning - which favourites will win, our biggest liability and a NAP all included!
-
Day two was another tricky one for punters
-
Betfair Trader Ryan McCue with the latest from the trading floor
-
Which of Thursday's favourites - Fact To File, Sixandahalf and Teahupoo - will win?
-
-
-
Cheltenham Day 3 Superboost
Last year's Brown Advisory Novices' Chase winner Fact To File is back in action on Thursday looking to make it back-to-back wins at the Cheltenham Festival and Betfair have a very generous Superboost on him to win the Grade 1 Ryanair Chase at 15:20 on Thursday!
You can back him at the super-boosted price of 11/43.75 from 11/82.38 to win the fourth race on the card on Day 3. To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.
*Please note. This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers.
Watch Paul Nicholls discuss his runners on Thursday...
Betfair ambassador @PFNicholls chats to @BetfairBarry ahead of a busy day for the yard on Day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival. pic.twitter.com/ZJcp9yiYAl-- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) March 12, 2025
Racing... Only Bettor. Cheltenham Day 3. Watch Now!
Ryan McCue on the Thursday betting at Cheltenham
It's been tough going for punters on the first two days of the Festival.
So will Thursday be a kinder betting day?
We met with Betfair trader Ryan McCue to get his view on the big betting headlines - the horses that might oblige for punters, the runners that we are fearing and more.
Ryan ranked the chances of three of the big favourites on Thursday - the Superboosted Fact To File, Sixandahalf in the Ryanair and Stayers market leader Teahupoo. Two are backs and one is a lay, watch the video to find out which is which.
Ryan also tells us which horse is the worst result for Betfair on Thursday at the Festival.
And of course he gives us a nap for today's racing.
Watch the video for all that and more!
It's Day 3 of Cheltenham and @kieran_oconnor2 is with @mccueryan12 to get the latest from the trading room floor...-- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) March 13, 2025
🚀 And chat on our massive Super Boost! pic.twitter.com/P5V3xdfi1W
