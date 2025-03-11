Cheltenham Tips

Cheltenham Festival from the Trading Floor: Betfair fearing the day one favourites four-fold

Cheltenham
Are you backing the favourites today at Cheltenham?

The Festival is here and punters have latched on to a quartet of big-name favourites. Get the verdict direct from the Betfair traders right here...

Cheltenham Day 1 Superboost

Last year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle winning combination, Henry de Bromhead and Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore, have another good chance of landing the Cheltenham Festival curtain raiser with the lightly raced Workahead.

The 7yo was incredibly impressive when thrashing William Munny - also in this race - at Leopardstown on Boxing Day and for this contest you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 4/91.44) to finish in the top five. To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please note. This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers.

Recommended Bet

Back Workahead to finish Top 5 in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle (13:20)

SBK1/1

Racing... Only Bettor. Cheltenham Day 1. Watch Now!

Betfair fearing the favourites' four-fold

It's a massive day for Betfair with punters piling into our Cheltenham markets. 

The opening day of the Festival has seen some strong trends for winning favourites in the big races and they're usually trained by one of two men, Willie Mullins or Nicky Henderson. 

And that's the case on day one of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival with a quartet of odds-on favourites in the shape of Kopek Des Bordes, Majborough, Lossiemouth and Constitution Hill. 

With Betfair giving all customers a completely free bet and a £10 free bet for punters backing a Cheltenham multiple the liabilites can easily rack up! 

We went direct to the trading room to quiz Betfair trader Ryan McCue on the prospect of them winning. 

His verdict? It would be 'a long way back for Betfair' if the four-fold, which currently pays at a little under 5/16.00 - wins.

Speaking as a punter, however, we asked Ryan which of the favourites he would back and which he would lay on the Betfair Exchange.

And he wasn't that positive about all the runners. Watch the video to get his verdict on the quartet. 

As an added bonus Ryan give us his Nap of the day which runs in the Fred Winter. 

But you'll have to watch the video to get it! 

Don't forget you can get the percentage chance of wins for all the short-priced favourites at Betfair Predicts this Cheltenham.

Now read Katie Midwinter's tips for day one of the Cheltenham Festival

Betfair Predicts

