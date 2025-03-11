Cheltenham Festival from the Trading Floor: Betfair fearing the day one favourites four-fold
The Festival is here and punters have latched on to a quartet of big-name favourites. Get the verdict direct from the Betfair traders right here...
Hear from Betfair trader Ryan McCue on Tuesday's favourites
Kopek Des Bordes, Majborough, Lossiemouth and Constitution Hill four-fold a big liability
'Long way back' for Betfair if they all win
Betfair fearing the favourites' four-fold
It's a massive day for Betfair with punters piling into our Cheltenham markets.
The opening day of the Festival has seen some strong trends for winning favourites in the big races and they're usually trained by one of two men, Willie Mullins or Nicky Henderson.
And that's the case on day one of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival with a quartet of odds-on favourites in the shape of Kopek Des Bordes, Majborough, Lossiemouth and Constitution Hill.
With Betfair giving all customers a completely free bet and a £10 free bet for punters backing a Cheltenham multiple the liabilites can easily rack up!
We went direct to the trading room to quiz Betfair trader Ryan McCue on the prospect of them winning.
His verdict? It would be 'a long way back for Betfair' if the four-fold, which currently pays at a little under 5/16.00 - wins.
Speaking as a punter, however, we asked Ryan which of the favourites he would back and which he would lay on the Betfair Exchange.
And he wasn't that positive about all the runners. Watch the video to get his verdict on the quartet.
As an added bonus Ryan give us his Nap of the day which runs in the Fred Winter.
But you'll have to watch the video to get it!
Our @kieran_oconnor2 is on the Betfair trading room floor to chat to trader @mccueryan12 on how the day is looking and how sacred are they of the four fold landing on day one of Cheltenham! pic.twitter.com/fF1ejXu1dz-- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) March 11, 2025
Don't forget you can get the percentage chance of wins for all the short-priced favourites at Betfair Predicts this Cheltenham.
Now read Katie Midwinter's tips for day one of the Cheltenham Festival
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
