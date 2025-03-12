Cheltenham Festival Day Two Tips: Rhys Williams fancies five at Cheltenham including last time out winner in the Cross Country

Cheltenham Day 2 Superboost

Last year's Gallagher Novices' Hurdle winner Ballyburn is back in action on Wednesday looking to make it two from two at the Cheltenham Festival and Betfair have a very generous Superboost on him to win the Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at 14:00 today!

You can back him at the super-boosted price of 6/42.50 from 8/131.61 to win the second race on the card this afternoon. To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please note. This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers. You can read about all of Betfair's offer on every day of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival right here.

Recommended Bet Back Ballyburn to win the 14:00 Cheltenham - Was 8/13 SBK 6/4

Racing... Only Bettor. Cheltenham Day 2. Watch Now!

There looks to be plenty of early pace in the Turners and that could play to the strengths of The Yellow Clay who is a strong stayer at the trip.

After comfortable wins in his first two starts over hurdles, he was almost caught out by a steady pace when winning a Grade 2 at Navan two starts ago. A stronger pace proved far more suitable for him in the Lawlor's Of Naas last time where he took the lead at two out and quickly settled the race in testing conditions.

The better ground today shouldn't be an issue for him given the quality of his performance in defeat in the Punchestown Champion Bumper last season and I think he can be a bigger danger to the front pair than the market suggests. Any 5/16.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back The Yellow Clay in the 13:20 at Cheltenham 1pt e/w SBK 5/1

Another horse who would be suited by a strong pace in the Turners is Supersundae, who was behind The Yellow Clay at Naas.

I thought he ran well that day considering he was a bit keener than ideal and I'm not sure he ideally wants the ground that soft. He's since run disappointingly at Leopardstown when sent off second favourite behind Final Demand but he was reported to be stiff behind after the race so there's a clear excuse for that poor run.

The hood that Supersundae wore that day is retained today, which will hopefully help him settle better, and I once again like the switch to Danny Mullins which proved a positive for Karniquet yesterday.

It is a bit concerning that they thought a tongue tie was necessary last time and it's suddenly not needed today but I think the market has overreacted to one poor run, for which there's an excuse, and any 25/126.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Supersundae in the 13:20 at Cheltenham 0.5pt e/w SBK 40/1

Vanillier was behind some of today's rivals when he finished ninth over this course in December off a 3lb lower mark but he looked transformed by blinkers over the banks last time and if they have the same impact today, I think he's got a strong chance of following up.

He finished behind Stumptown over the banks course at Punchestown three starts ago when he got behind and could never get into contention. Although ridden more positively at this track two starts ago, he was shaken along early on the final circuit and didn't look to be putting it all in. It was a different story over the banks with the blinkers on last time. He was always travelling well and gradually eased further and further clear of his rivals without coming off the bridle after jumping two out.

I think the handicapper has underrated Vanillier's superiority over that field and while this is a different test to the banks, I see no reason why he shouldn't be as effective as long as the blinkers have the same impact on the second occasion. He might ideally want the ground a bit softer but he's gone well on decent ground in the past and I think the market is underestimating how much of a danger he could be to his stablemate at the head of the market. Any 5/16.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Vanillier in the 15:20 at Cheltenham 1pt e/w SBK 13/2

Midnight It Is was well beaten when last seen at Leopardstown but that was an excuse for that run and I think he could bounce back with the ground in his favour.

He was a very comfortable winner of his first start this season at Navan and ran well in defeat at Fairyhouse two starts ago. He was allowed to drift back through the field down the back straight and that left him with plenty to do after two out but he ran on well to finish third. He had also shown a tendency to jump to his left that day and the ground was softer than I think was ideal so he should be better suited by the test provided today.

Midnight It Is was found to be coughing post race after his disappointing run at Leopardstown so that provides a clear reason for that poor run and while I'm not sure that a big field of this nature is necessarily ideal for a horse of his size, I think he can run well with conditions in his favour. Any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Midnight It Is in the 16:40 at Cheltenham 0.5pt win SBK 18/1

Primoz sneaks in at the foot of the weights in the same race for Lucinda Russell and there could be a repeat of Myretown's victory yesterday given the likely tactics.

He showed that chasing was likely to bring out the best in him when winning on chasing debut at Wetherby before the trip proved too far at this track when stepped up to 2m4f next time. Given how well he had jumped previously, it was surprising when he came down at Newbury.

I don't think the ground has been ideal for him on his last two starts so the return to a quicker surface today will suit and he could gain a tactical advantage. For a big field, two mile handicap chase there's not a huge amount of early pace in this so, in similar fashion to Myretown, he could get out in front and have a chance to put others under pressure early on. It's no surprise that there's been early money for him but he's still a little overpriced and any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.