Cheltenham Day Two Results: All the in-play and antepost stories from the Betfair Exchange

Cheltenham Festival in the rain
The rain has come on day two of the Cheltenham Festival

Every day of the Festival we will bring you the numbers to note from the Exchange in-play and antepost markets. Here is day two...

Willie a winner again

Energumene landed in the Queen Mother Champion Chase for Willie Mullins after favourite Shishkin just failed to get going in the big one. Third favourite Chacun Pour Soi unseated after Shishkin had been pulled up and Energumene did the rest with relative ease.

Listeners of our Racing...Only Bettor podcast may have been against Shishkin...

Queen Mother Champion Chase Winner: Energumene

In-play High: 5.04/1

BSP: 3.9

Antepost High: 22.021/1

First win up for Elliott with huge outsider

He had seven entered but it was the outsider Commander of Fleet who won the Coral Cup for Gordon Elliott. Sent off at a Betfair Starting Price of 52.5 and hitting 150.0149/1 in-running, the 8yo fought out a classic finish with Fastorslow, denying that one at 1.041/25. Long-time leader Ashdale Bob touched 1.584/7.

Congrats to the 21 Betfair customers who won big on Commander of Fleet!

Coral Cup Winner: Commander of Fleet

In-play High: 150.0149/1

BSP: 52.5

Antepost High: 42.041/1

L'Homme Presse presses home advantage

And another favourite comes home first as L'Homme Presse lands the Brown Advisory Novices Chase. A very solid front-running performance saw the winner untroubled in-running, and brought a first Grade 1 win for Venetia Wiliiams at the Cheltenham Festival. Late faller Farouk D'Alene hit a low of 1.9110/11 in-play.

Brown Advisory Novice Chase Winner: L'Homme Presse

In-play High: 4.216/5

Betfair Starting Price: 3.67

Antepost High: 55.054/1

Sir Gerhard backs up last year's Bumper win

Another Festival favourite obliged in the opener as Sir Gerhard took the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle with relative ease. Willie Mullins' 7yo never traded above 1.8810/11 in-running depite being challenged by last hurdle faller Journey With Me.

Willie has one more favourite on today's card - Facile Vega in the Bumper.

Ballymore Novices Winner: Sir Gerhard

In-play High: 1.8810/11

Betfair Starting Price: 1.855/6

Antepost High: 60.059/1

Boost your odds on every race at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival!

Enjoy bigger odds on every race of the Cheltenham Festival with seven My Odds the Betfair Sportsbook. T&Cs apply.

