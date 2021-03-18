Cheltenham Day 3 Results: All the in-play and antepost highs and lows from the Betfair Exchange

Welcome to Day 3 of the live Cheltenham blog for all the race results as they happen and tips & insight to help you place your Festival bets.

13:15

Pertemps Handicap



Winner: Mrs Milner

Betfair Starting Price and ISP: 24.023/1 12/1

Antepost High of Winner: 42.041/1

Notable In-Running Highs and Lows: Mrs Milner 22.5 The Bosses Oscar 2.3211/8 Milliner 2.1211/10

Mrs Milner Leads home an Irish 1-2-3 ahead of well backed favourite the Bosses Oscar. Given an assured ride under Brian Cooper the mare hit the front after jumping the second last and helped by a loose horse for company stayed on to win going away.

The victory was good news for anyone following the tips from Kevin Blake and Rhys Williams in their Day 3 columns.

Here's what Kevin had to say...

"The return to this longer trip will very much suit, as will the sounder surface. It wouldn't be at all surprising to see her run a big race."

13:15

Marsh Novice Chase

Winner: Chantry House

Betfair Starting Price and ISP: 15.014/1 v 9/1

Antepost High of Winner: 100.099/1

Notable In-Running Highs and Lows: Chantry House 24.023/1 Shan Blue 2.526/4 Fusil Raffles 1.68/13 Asterion Forlonge 1.625/8

Drama in the Marsh Novice Chase as 'banker' of the week Envoi Allen took a crashing fall on the opening circuit. Shan Blue then took up the running for the Skelton Brothers and entered the home straight with a six-length advantage but he was quickly swallowed up by the remainder of the field and Chantry House stayed on best for Nicky Henderson to take the spoils.

A good choice to Cash Out then Paul...

Drama in the Marsh novice chase as banker of the week Envoi Allen took a crashing fall on the opening circuit and Chantry House wins it.



Winner returns a BSP of 15.0 and hit 24.0 in-running. #CheltenhamWithBetfairpic.twitter.com/tOCcA2BGh3 ? Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) March 18, 2021

13:15

Best of the rest?

Not long until the off, with all eyes on Envoi Allen of course, but with the jolly being so short there are some decent looking prices in the W/O Favourite market on the Exchange.

12:46

£250,000 partial cash out!

An incredible bet came to light last night, which I'm sure the vast majority of you have seen by now. If you haven't, you're in for a great read.

Paul has left some money on hot favourite Envoi Allen, who kicks off proceedings today in the Marsh Novices' Chase.

Read the latest on the story here.

12:21

Dudman at the double

Al Dudman has lined up a tasty looking double, featuring The Storyteller in the 15:05 Stayers' Hurdle.

Find out his reasoning and who else completes the double here.

12:04

The boys are back for day three

The Racing...Only Bettor Day 3 podcast continues as we head into day three of the Festival, where Kevin Blake, Dan Barber and Tony Calvin discuss their best bets. Listen here.

11:45

Three-pronged attack on the Pertemps





In a jam-packed field, racing expert Rhys Williams has picked out three horses at big prices he fancies to cause an upset in the Pertemps Final.

Read about his selections here.

10:50

Your Day 3 Cheat Sheet

A fascinating day of racing awaits but where is the value? We've put all of our experts' tips and ambassador insight into one handy Day 3 Cheat Sheet for you...

10:15

Sit back and relax

Only one place to start today and that's with the incredible accumulator that Betfair customer Paul Dean has running, where he needed an Envoi Allen win today to bring home the fivefold and a win of over £500,000.

Having agonised overnight on what to do, Paul has decided to accept our partial Cash Out offer of £250,000. He explains why in our news story here...