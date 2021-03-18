To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Cheltenham Day 3 Results: All the in-play and antepost highs and lows from the Betfair Exchange

Cheltenham horses
Get all the results from Day 3 of the Cheltenham

Onto Day 3 of the Festival and we're here with all the latest from the Betfair markets, tips and insight from our experts and ambassadors and race results...

Welcome to Day 3 of the live Cheltenham blog for all the race results as they happen and tips & insight to help you place your Festival bets.

Pertemps Handicap



Winner: Mrs Milner

Betfair Starting Price and ISP: 24.023/1 12/1
Antepost High of Winner: 42.041/1
Notable In-Running Highs and Lows: Mrs Milner 22.5 The Bosses Oscar 2.3211/8 Milliner 2.1211/10

Mrs Milner Leads home an Irish 1-2-3 ahead of well backed favourite the Bosses Oscar. Given an assured ride under Brian Cooper the mare hit the front after jumping the second last and helped by a loose horse for company stayed on to win going away.

The victory was good news for anyone following the tips from Kevin Blake and Rhys Williams in their Day 3 columns.

Here's what Kevin had to say...

"The return to this longer trip will very much suit, as will the sounder surface. It wouldn't be at all surprising to see her run a big race."

Marsh Novice Chase

Winner: Chantry House
Betfair Starting Price and ISP: 15.014/1 v 9/1
Antepost High of Winner: 100.099/1
Notable In-Running Highs and Lows: Chantry House 24.023/1 Shan Blue 2.526/4 Fusil Raffles 1.68/13 Asterion Forlonge 1.625/8

Drama in the Marsh Novice Chase as 'banker' of the week Envoi Allen took a crashing fall on the opening circuit. Shan Blue then took up the running for the Skelton Brothers and entered the home straight with a six-length advantage but he was quickly swallowed up by the remainder of the field and Chantry House stayed on best for Nicky Henderson to take the spoils.

A good choice to Cash Out then Paul...

Best of the rest?

Not long until the off, with all eyes on Envoi Allen of course, but with the jolly being so short there are some decent looking prices in the W/O Favourite market on the Exchange.

without envoi.jpg

£250,000 partial cash out!

Envoi Allen jumping 1280.jpg

An incredible bet came to light last night, which I'm sure the vast majority of you have seen by now. If you haven't, you're in for a great read.

Paul has left some money on hot favourite Envoi Allen, who kicks off proceedings today in the Marsh Novices' Chase.

Read the latest on the story here.

Dudman at the double

Sire du Berlais The Storyteller Cheltenham 120320.jpg

Al Dudman has lined up a tasty looking double, featuring The Storyteller in the 15:05 Stayers' Hurdle.

Find out his reasoning and who else completes the double here.

The boys are back for day three

The Racing...Only Bettor Day 3 podcast continues as we head into day three of the Festival, where Kevin Blake, Dan Barber and Tony Calvin discuss their best bets. Listen here.

Three-pronged attack on the Pertemps


Betfair Pertemps.jpg

In a jam-packed field, racing expert Rhys Williams has picked out three horses at big prices he fancies to cause an upset in the Pertemps Final.

Read about his selections here.

Your Day 3 Cheat Sheet

A fascinating day of racing awaits but where is the value? We've put all of our experts' tips and ambassador insight into one handy Day 3 Cheat Sheet for you...

image (8).png

Sit back and relax

Only one place to start today and that's with the incredible accumulator that Betfair customer Paul Dean has running, where he needed an Envoi Allen win today to bring home the fivefold and a win of over £500,000.

Having agonised overnight on what to do, Paul has decided to accept our partial Cash Out offer of £250,000. He explains why in our news story here...

Get a free £5 multiples bet for Cheltenham!

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Cheltenham Tips

Read past articles