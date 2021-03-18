To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Multiple: Mount Ida can round off a big price double on day three

The Storyteller Cheltenham
The Storyteller (nearside) is one of Alan's picks for Thursday at Cheltenham

Alan Dudman heads to the Stayers' Hurdle and the Kim Muir for a 66/1 double for Thursday's Daily Racing Multiple bet at Cheltenham....

"The 7yo mare bumped into a Willie Mullins' special last time at Thurles, but the 2m4f there looked on the sharp side for her. She's from 142 which is a good mark judged on her hurdling rating."

Storyteller a contender for Stayers'

15:05 Cheltenham - Back The Storyteller

The Storyteller is an interesting switcher back over to hurdles, and at a healthy 8/1 price on the Sportsbook, hopefully can set us up with the first leg of our each-way double.

He brings to the table genuine Grade 1 form over fences in what has been a highly productive campaign. He started early and won at the top level back in October at Down Royal, and he ran a cracker in the Irish Gold Cup last time behind Kemboy.

Clearly Paisley Park is the one to beat, but The Storyteller has Festival form reading 1P2 and travelled like a dream in the Pertemps last season to finish second.

Ida can climb to the top in Kim Muir

16:50 Cheltenham - Back Mount Ida

Mount Ida runs in a handicap for the first time on Thursday in the Kim Muir, and the new distance of 3m2f looks a real positive. Priced at 13/2 on the Sportsbook, we also have the Extra Place Special.

I tend to go with Graded form for handicaps, and this mare landed a Grade 3 Mares' race at Cork earlier in the season. The key to the performance was that she stayed well and gives every indication today's trip will suit.

The 7yo mare bumped into a Willie Mullins' special last time at Thurles, but the 2m4f there looked on the sharp side for her. She's from 142 which is a good mark judged on her hurdling rating.

Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Place £20 worth of multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back the Storyteller @ 9.08/1 in the 15:05 at Cheltenham
Back Mount Ida @ 7.5013/2 in the 16:50 at Cheltenham

The Sportsbook Multiple pays 67.3 win and 6.88 each-way

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Cheltenham Tips

Read past articles