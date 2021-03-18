- Trainer: Mrs Denise Foster, Ireland
- Jockey: Keith Donoghue
- Age: 10
- Weight: 11st 10lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Multiple: Mount Ida can round off a big price double on day three
Alan Dudman heads to the Stayers' Hurdle and the Kim Muir for a 66/1 double for Thursday's Daily Racing Multiple bet at Cheltenham....
Storyteller a contender for Stayers'
15:05 Cheltenham - Back The Storyteller
The Storyteller is an interesting switcher back over to hurdles, and at a healthy 8/1 price on the Sportsbook, hopefully can set us up with the first leg of our each-way double.
He brings to the table genuine Grade 1 form over fences in what has been a highly productive campaign. He started early and won at the top level back in October at Down Royal, and he ran a cracker in the Irish Gold Cup last time behind Kemboy.
Clearly Paisley Park is the one to beat, but The Storyteller has Festival form reading 1P2 and travelled like a dream in the Pertemps last season to finish second.
Ida can climb to the top in Kim Muir
16:50 Cheltenham - Back Mount Ida
Mount Ida runs in a handicap for the first time on Thursday in the Kim Muir, and the new distance of 3m2f looks a real positive. Priced at 13/2 on the Sportsbook, we also have the Extra Place Special.
I tend to go with Graded form for handicaps, and this mare landed a Grade 3 Mares' race at Cork earlier in the season. The key to the performance was that she stayed well and gives every indication today's trip will suit.
The 7yo mare bumped into a Willie Mullins' special last time at Thurles, but the 2m4f there looked on the sharp side for her. She's from 142 which is a good mark judged on her hurdling rating.
