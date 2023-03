Tips for every race on day 2 at Cheltenham

Wednesday's Best Bets:

TIME TIPSTER TIP BET NOW ON 13:30 Tony Calvin Gaelic Warrior to Win @ 7.6 Exchange 14:10 Tony Calvin Adamantly Chosen to Win @ 26.0 Exchange 14:50 Tony Calvin Benson E/W, 7 Places @ 16/1 Sportsbook 15:30 Brendan Duke Edwardstone @ 6/4 Sportsbook 16:10 Patrick Weaver Lay Franco De Port place @ 3.0 Exchange 16:50 Kevin Blake Back Global Citizen E/W, 6 Places @ 16/1 Sportsbook 17:30 Tony Calvin Encanto Bruno to win @ 17.0+ Exchange

13:30 - Ballymore Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1)

Tony Calvin says: "In many ways this is a race full of unknowns, especially with regards to the unbeaten favourite Impaire Et Passe, very short now at around 7/4 on the Betfair Exchange, as you strongly suspect there is a lot of improvement in most of these.

"I guess that is an obvious thing to say about a Cheltenham Festival novice, but I am going to stay loyal to my recent lean and suggest backing Gaelic Warrior at 7.613/2 or bigger to small stakes."

No. 3 Gaelic Warrior (Ger) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.6 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: Mr P. W. Mullins

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Back Gaelic Warrior @ 7.6

14:10 - Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (Broadway) (Grade 1)

Tony Calvin says: "Adamantly Chosen looks overpriced to me - he is currently 20/1 on the Sportsbook if you want to back him each-way - especially as he was supplemented into this race, having already had the option of the Turners over 2m4f, a trip over which he has been campaigned this season.

"That strongly suggests they think he is well worth trying at this trip - actually there is no suggesting about it, as the cash to enter him underlines - as his efforts behind Gerri Colombe and Mighty Potter in Grade 1 company on his last two starts hinted that an increased stamina test would suit."

No. 1 Adamantly Chosen (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 25 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: B. Hayes

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Back Adamantly Chosen @ 26.0

14:50 - Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle

Tony Calvin says: "Benson at 16/1 each-way, seven places, with the Betfair Sportsbook, is the best bet in the race.

"He comes here at the top of his game after winning the Morebattle last time, from the right horses, and hopefully a 5lb penalty won't stop him (he went up 5lb for the win, so he is off his correct mark) from collecting the 100k bonus."

No. 17 Benson SBK 12/1 EXC 17 Trainer: Sandy Thomson

Jockey: Ryan Mania

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 139

Back Benson each-way, seven places, @ 16/1

15:30 - Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1)

On the Cheltenham...Only Bettor festival preview podcast, two tipsters were keen on Edwardstone's chances in the Champion Chase. Here's what they said:

Brendan Duke: "I am a huge Edwardstone fan. He's one of the toughest and best horses in training. I do think he was an unlucky loser at Cheltenham in January."

Kevin Blake: "Deadly last time out. He came back lame with a foot issue. Should be a cracker this time."

16:10 - Glenfarclas Chase (Cross Country)

Patrick Weaver says: "Franco De Port has been highly tried in the last 12 months. Since finishing tailed off in the Irish Grand National in April, he has raced exclusively in Grade 1s and 2s, giving a good account of himself without finishing first or second.

What are we taking Franco De Port on with? Well, there are a number of Cross-Country regulars including Delta Work, Plan Of Attack and Diesel d'Allier - the first, third and fourth 12 months ago."

No. 9 Franco De Port (Fr) SBK 15/2 EXC 10 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: Mr P. W. Mullins

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Lay Franco De Port for a place @ 3.0

16:50 - Grand Annual Challenge Cup

Kevin Blake says: "Last year, the 11-year-old illustrated Global Citizen exploited some extremely generous handicapping to win this race in authoritative style from Andy Dufresne who had been backed as if defeat was out of the question.

"Global Citizen has had a largely similar preparation to what he had last year and has again benefited from some eye-catchingly generous handicapping which has left him just 3lb higher than when winning this race last year."

No. 19 Global Citizen (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 19 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Luca Morgan

Age: 11

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 139

Back Global Citizen E/W, 6 Places, @ 16/1

Champion Bumper (Standard Open National Hunt Flat) (Grade 1)

This is not a tip so much as an opinion after one our experts said on the Cheltenham...Only Bettor podcast preview that he was having a rare bet on the bumper.

Tony Calvin: "I don't usually bet on bumpers but I've had a bet this year on Encanto Bruno."

TC revisited the topic in his day two preview saying: "If it transpires the ground is not too bad on the day and Encanto Bruno is 16/1+ on the Betfair Exchange, I will probably throw another few quid, win-only, his way, but I am not pressing up at this stage."

Racing... Only Bettor. Day 2 at Cheltenham. Watch below.