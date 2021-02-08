Cheltenham Festival: The latest market movers

Gaillard Du Mesnil - Ballymore

Gaillard Du Mesinil opened the show at Leopardstown in style, kicking off a great weekend for the favourite backers. Hacking up at 9/4 by five lengths in the Novice Hurdle, Willie Mullins' five-year-old is now 7/2 from 13/2 to win the Ballymore.

Chacun Pour Soi - Champion Chase

Up next for Mullins was the eagerly anticipated Chacun Pour Soi, where Paul Townend spotted a gap between Fakir D'oudaires and Notebook before the final fence, going away impressively to win by eight lengths. The nine-year-old is likely to be one of shortest prices at the Festival, having been cut from evens to 4/6 to win the Champion Chase.

Sporting John - The Marsh

Over at Sandown in the Scilly Isles, the market was focusing heavily on Hitman v Shan Blue, but it was Richard Johnson aboard Sporting John who stole the show. Coming from off the pace, Sporting John breezed past Shan Blue in the final furlong, managing the incline far better than the Skelton horse. The way in which the six-year-old won on Saturday has seen his odds slashed from 33/1 to 8/1 to win the Marsh.

Energumene - The Arkle

Willie Mullins was once again in the winner's enclosure, this time with Energumene, winning the Irish Arkle Novice Chase by ten lengths, but quite frankly, it could have been more. The manner of his victory has set up a mouth-watering clash between him and Shiskin in the Arkle. The 5/1 price on Energumene has long gone, however, and is now 11/4 to triumph.

Appreciate It - Supreme

It was no surprise to see Appreciate It win the Novice Hurdle at prohibitive odds, but the manner of his victory indicated how seriously the seven-year-old needs to be taken at the Festival. His odds quickly went from 9/4 into 13/8 to win the Supreme after passing the post and is almost likely to be a favourite amongst backers at Cheltenham.

Monkfish - Novices' Chase

One of, if not, the stand out performance this weekend has to go to Monkfish in the Flogas Novice Chase at Leopardstown. Having been 8/11 in the morning, Monkfish went off as short as 2/5 and justified his support, running the rest of the field ragged. It was no surprise to see his odds slashed from 7/4 into 11/10 to win the Novices' Chase.

Native River - Gold Cup

There was plenty of movement in the Gold Cup market this weekend. Native River stole the show at Sandown, beating Bristol De Mai by almost 10 lengths in the Cotswold Chase, with Santini a further seven lengths behind. Native River's odds have since been trimmed from 33/1 into 16/1 to win a second Gold Cup.

Over at Leopardstown, it was Kemboy who shone in the Irish Gold Cup, drawing away from a strong field to land the prize, ultimately seeing his odds shorten from 14/1 to 10/1 to win the Gold Cup the other side of the Irish sea.

It was another disappointing afternoon for the well fancied Minella Indo, who failed to jump once more and finishing way down the field. The Gold Cup hopeful has since drifted from 8/1 into 16/1.