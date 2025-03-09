Betfair's Cheltenham 2025 Preview Show: Watch for expert views, bets, analysis and more
The Betfair Cheltenham Festival Preview is the ultimate way to prepare for four days of world-class racing at Prestbury Park. Watch our exclusive show to get views from the best in the game, Paul Nicholls and Rachael Blackmore, as well as all-important tips from Daryl Carter, Dan Barber, Vanessa Ryle and more...
-
Watch Betfair's Cheltenham Festival preview
-
Paul Nicholls and Rachael Blackmore exlcusives
-
Our tipsters' best bets for the Festival 2025
-
Check out our 2025 Cheltenham Festival HUB
-
Get a completely free bet every day of the Cheltenham Festival with Betfair
-
Gamble responsibly with Betfair during the 2025 Cheltenham Festival
Betfair's Racing... Only Bettor 2025 Cheltenham Preview
Watch the Racing...Only Bettor Cheltenham Festival 2025 preview show with Betfair to see our ambassadors Paul Nicholls and Rachael Blackmore preview their best chances and our tipsters recommend their best bets.
The show is your essential guide to the Festival which takes place at Prestbury Park from 11-14 March 2025.
Our experts reveal what they are most excited about at the four day event which is the highlight of the National Hunt season.
You can view the show across our social media platforms and right here in this story.
Our Cheltenham 2025 Preview is LIVE 🚨-- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) March 6, 2025
Festival tips from @DanBarberTF & @DarylCarter7 with @V_Binnie_Ryle.
Unique insight from festival legends @rachaelblackmor and @PFNicholls! https://t.co/MftnQ5HhnI
Nicholls and Blackmore Cheltenham Festival exclusives
Paul Nicholls has trained 49 Cheltenham Festival winners, including four Gold Cups, and is going in with a strong team again in 2025.
He discusses his best chances, the latest from his Ditcheat yard, and talks us through his top Festival targets.
Rachael Blackmore is a Cheltenham Festival history-maker after becoming the first woman jockey to win the Gold Cup in 2022. She will be bidding for more Festival glory in 2025 and previews her rides exclusively for Betfair.
Cheltenham Festival tips from Daryl Carter and more experts
They are joined by Racing...Only Bettor host Vanessa Ryle who will be asking Betting.Betfair's number one tipster Daryl Carter for his best bets.
Daryl recommends bets every day on this site and enjoyed a 22/123.00 winner at the weekend.
Also on the show, Timeform jumps racing editor, Racing TV pundit and star of Betfair's Cheltenham...Only Bettor podcast, Dan Barber, who tells us what he fancies at the Festival.
The Racing...Only Bettor preview is the ideal way to whet your appetite for Cheltenham and put yourself in the know about the best bets in the markets.
Read our experts' previews for every day's racing, look out for four Betfair Superboosts on big name horses at eye-catching prices and make Betting.Betfair your number one destination for Cheltenham Festival 2025 tips, insight and exclusives.
Now read Cheltenham Festival 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 14/1 shot at Windsor
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Monday Horse Racing Tips: Back Zu Run to follow up at Brighton in 11/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Monday Horse Racing Tips: Back Zu Run to follow up at Brighton in 11/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Lambourn fancied to strike in Epsom Derby