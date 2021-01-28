- Trainer: Linda Stubbs
Today's Horse Racing Tips: Back two for profit under the Newcastle lights
Alan found a nice price winner yesterday with Pink Jazz scoring at a BSP of 9.11 and he has two selections on the all-weather at Newcastle...
"His two victories at Newcastle were perfect rides off a fast pace, and he seemed to travel nicely when landing a 0-55 in September."
First to provide the perfect response
18:00 Newcastle - Back First Response @ BSP
Pink Jazz did the business at a good price yesterday which was pleasing to see, although we couldn't quite get the double in with Join Forces finishing second. Yet another second!
On to Thursday night's action and several Newcastle regulars are popping up for the 18:00, with the likes of Jewel Maker and Traveller back again for more.
They are at the limit of their marks, but First Response looks on a fair rating to win.
He found Wolverhampton a bit too much of a speed test when last seen, but he is happiest when running in the north east as he seems to enjoy the stiff nature of the Newcastle track. He ran well in a better standard of race behind Bringitonboris recently.
Dropped another 1lb, he could go close.
Cmon with a winner to close the card
19:00 Newcastle - Back Cmon Cmon @ BSP
From a low weight I am with Nigel Tinkler's Cmon Cmon in one of latter races on the Newcastle card as he's still in reasonable form with plenty of previous at the track.
He seems to turn up every month over course and distance and is a far superior performer on the all-weather compared to his turf efforts.
Last time over course and distance he seemed slightly away from the action, but perhaps the change of tactics backfired with a more prominent ride, as this 4yo seems best coming from off the pace.
His two victories at Newcastle were perfect rides off a fast pace, and he seemed to travel nicely when landing a 0-55 in September. There's still a bit more to inch out.
I rate the jockey Faye Mcmanoman too.
Alan Dudman's P&L
2021: -6.02
2016-2020: +35.74
*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise
