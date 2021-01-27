To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Today's Horse Racing Tips: Jazz and Kirby the perfect combo

Kempton racing action
Another marathon card on Wednesday night at Kempton is in store

Looking for a bet at Kempton today? Alan Dudman's plays for Wednesday are both in action at the track...

"In fact, he's a versatile performer with distances as he can race between 1m and 2m."

Back Pink Jazz @ BSP in the 18:50 at Kempton

Join Forces to improve for new trip

16:45 Kempton - Back Join Forces @ BSP

Yesterday's selection Master J joined the ever-increasing list of horses finishing second for the column. He travelled well and was no surprise to see him matched in the run at 1.558/15 but surprisingly not pipped by a Mark Loughnane horse - his team are flying at the moment with a hat-trick of wins on the Wolverhampton card yesterday.

Wednesday's action continues with the all-weather once again at great pace, although the racing is far from inspiring.

I'll start with a bet in the second division of the maiden at 16:45 with James Tate's Join Forces.

The filly was backed on debut at 13/8 at Lingfield, so clearly something was expected. She finished third, but crucially was outpaced in the final stages and wasn't given a hard time.

She'll improve for the run, should get the extra furlong and looks overpriced at 7.26/1. The presence of a Roger Varian newcomer makes things interesting too, but Join Forces is big enough to consider for the Place market too.

Kirby and Jazz look a perfect combination

18:50 Kempton - Back Pink Jazz @ BSP

I really should be siding with Cashel - who is owned by fellow West Ham fan Laurence Bellman. The Hammers surging up the Premier League table, and I've not felt this excited and hopeful since 1986.

We can't bet like that, however, and Cashel didn't quite make it. It's Pink Jazz for me. And there's another football theme here too as the owner Lee Power used to play for Norwich.

Pink Jazz has a decent win record of 3-11 on the AW considering the grade he runs in and he can be a force in this race dropping back down in trip. In fact, he's a versatile performer with distances as he can race between 1m and 2m.

His back-to-back victories at Wolverhampton put him bang in the frame for this as the blinkers previously applied for three starts have helped.

The Kempton master Adam Kirby is on board too and he could make a play for the cutaway on the inside as the selection tends to race quite keenly and handy.

Alan Dudman's P&L

2021: -10.08
2016-2020: +35.74
*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise

Recommended bets

Back Join Forces @ BSP in the 16:45 at Kempton
Back Pink Jazz @ BSP in the 18:50 at Kempton

