Today's Horse Racing Tips: Back Angel to succeed at Southwell

Indigo can keep on rolling

Back Indigo Times @ BSP in the 18:15 at Southwell

A welcome winner yesterday with Godolphin's Secret Victory, and once again it's the all-weather with snow hitting the country. If you like your sand action, it's a case of friends reunited again with a stack load of regulars. (excellent site too Friends Reunited, part of the golden trio with My Space and Bebo).

Indigo Times is racing at the track for the first time this evening, and by sire Alhebayeb, should have a chance of handling the surface. His stats are 15% from a small sample size of just 21 runners.

No. 7 (1) Indigo Times (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 9.2 Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 7lbs

OR: 72

The selection has progressed around Chelmsford, winning over 1m6f and 2m and is unexposed as a stayer.

He travelled like a well-treated horse last time, but I loved the way he saw out the 2m off a fast pace at the Essex track too. In these gloomy times, hopefully Indigo can provide a tiny bit of cheer.

Angel dropping down to five is a plus

18:45 Southwell - Back Another Angel @ BSP

Another Angel has dropped in the weights to 71 after a couple of close calls around Wolverhampton, and from this mark with Harry Russell's claim it should have him teed up for a good run.

No. 1 (3) Another Angel (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Antony Brittain

Jockey: Harry Russell

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 71

There were a few positives to take from his recent third at Southwell, although he was far too lit up in the first-time visor and ran too free. The 6f stretched him, so it's a sensible ploy to drop back down to the minimum.

Five furlongs has always been his trip anyway.

He's racing from top weight and needs to show some dash from his low draw. Horse can win from the far side, but I prefer some speed down the centre.