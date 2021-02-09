- Trainer: David Simcock
- Jockey: Callum Shepherd
- Age: 4
- Weight: 8st 7lbs
- OR: 72
Today's Horse Racing Tips: Back Angel to succeed at Southwell
Alan Dudman had a 4.81 winner yesterday with Secret Victory at Wolverhampton and it's more all-weather action today for our tipster...
"The 6f stretched him, so it's a sensible ploy to drop back down to the minimum."
Indigo can keep on rolling
Back Indigo Times @ BSP in the 18:15 at Southwell
A welcome winner yesterday with Godolphin's Secret Victory, and once again it's the all-weather with snow hitting the country. If you like your sand action, it's a case of friends reunited again with a stack load of regulars. (excellent site too Friends Reunited, part of the golden trio with My Space and Bebo).
Indigo Times is racing at the track for the first time this evening, and by sire Alhebayeb, should have a chance of handling the surface. His stats are 15% from a small sample size of just 21 runners.
The selection has progressed around Chelmsford, winning over 1m6f and 2m and is unexposed as a stayer.
He travelled like a well-treated horse last time, but I loved the way he saw out the 2m off a fast pace at the Essex track too. In these gloomy times, hopefully Indigo can provide a tiny bit of cheer.
Angel dropping down to five is a plus
18:45 Southwell - Back Another Angel @ BSP
Another Angel has dropped in the weights to 71 after a couple of close calls around Wolverhampton, and from this mark with Harry Russell's claim it should have him teed up for a good run.
There were a few positives to take from his recent third at Southwell, although he was far too lit up in the first-time visor and ran too free. The 6f stretched him, so it's a sensible ploy to drop back down to the minimum.
Five furlongs has always been his trip anyway.
He's racing from top weight and needs to show some dash from his low draw. Horse can win from the far side, but I prefer some speed down the centre.
Get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer
You can get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.
Alan Dudman's P and L
2021: -12.32
2016-2020: +35.74
*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise
Recommended bets
Sthl 9th Feb (2m Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 9 February, 6.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Rafiot
|Thai Terrier
|Social City
|Artistic Streak
|Indigo Times
|Tynecastle Park
|Alfredo
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Sthl 9th Feb (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 9 February, 6.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Another Angel
|Scale Force
|Slowmo
|Red Stripes
|It Must Be Faith
|Cool Spirit
|Signore Piccolo
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today