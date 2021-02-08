Today's Horse Racing Tips: Secret can claim victory for Charlie

London can be number one

16:30 Wolverhampton - Back London @ BSP

Yesterday saw Miss Searfire backed from around 3.39/4 into odds-on, and at one stage 1.814/5. Yet ran appallingly. Hopefully better today.

No. 5 (1) London (Fr) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Phil McEntee

Jockey: Callum Hutchinson

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 54

London has a good draw to execute front-running tactics in the opening apprentice race, and he has tried to make the pace at Wolverhampton before.

His recent Lingfield effort was solid from 54 in a Class 6 going down a neck, and the visor is on the for the first time.

Once upon a time this horse was rated 94, now a whole 40lb lower, it's time he got his head in front.

Secret holds the key for victory

18:30 Wolverhamptpn - Back Secret Victory @ BSP

A big moment for young Christian Howarth here as he rides in the Godolphin blue silks for the first time - and it's an interesting move from trainer Charlie Appleby to use the 7lb claim.

No. 3 (1) Secret Victory SBK 5/2 EXC 4 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: Christian Howarth

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 86

Secret Victory didn't have much in hand when winning at Kempton from the front, but he looked a little unlucky last time out when the tactical nature of the pace was against him at Chelmsford.

He has an ideal draw to make the running again and crucially Appleby is a top trainer when going for the headgear, and the cheekpieces are on for the first time.