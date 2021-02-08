To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Today's Horse Racing Tips: Secret can claim victory for Charlie

Wolverhampton
A busy card awaits at Wolves on Monday

Alan is off to chilly Wolverhampton for this two bets on Monday...

"He has an ideal draw to make the running again and crucially Appleby is a top trainer when going for the headgear."

Back Secret Victory @ BSP in the 18:30 at Wolverhampton

London can be number one

16:30 Wolverhampton - Back London @ BSP

Yesterday saw Miss Searfire backed from around 3.39/4 into odds-on, and at one stage 1.814/5. Yet ran appallingly. Hopefully better today.

London has a good draw to execute front-running tactics in the opening apprentice race, and he has tried to make the pace at Wolverhampton before.

His recent Lingfield effort was solid from 54 in a Class 6 going down a neck, and the visor is on the for the first time.

Once upon a time this horse was rated 94, now a whole 40lb lower, it's time he got his head in front.

Secret holds the key for victory

18:30 Wolverhamptpn - Back Secret Victory @ BSP

A big moment for young Christian Howarth here as he rides in the Godolphin blue silks for the first time - and it's an interesting move from trainer Charlie Appleby to use the 7lb claim.

Secret Victory didn't have much in hand when winning at Kempton from the front, but he looked a little unlucky last time out when the tactical nature of the pace was against him at Chelmsford.

He has an ideal draw to make the running again and crucially Appleby is a top trainer when going for the headgear, and the cheekpieces are on for the first time.

Alan Dudman's P and L

2021: -13.72
2016-2020: +35.74
*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise

Recommended bets

Back Secret Victory @ BSP in the 18:30 at Wolverhampton
Back London @ BSP in the 16:30 at Wolverhampton

