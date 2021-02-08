- Trainer: Phil McEntee
- Jockey: Callum Hutchinson
- Age: 8
- Weight: 9st 6lbs
- OR: 54
Today's Horse Racing Tips: Secret can claim victory for Charlie
Alan is off to chilly Wolverhampton for this two bets on Monday...
"He has an ideal draw to make the running again and crucially Appleby is a top trainer when going for the headgear."
London can be number one
16:30 Wolverhampton - Back London @ BSP
Yesterday saw Miss Searfire backed from around 3.39/4 into odds-on, and at one stage 1.814/5. Yet ran appallingly. Hopefully better today.
London has a good draw to execute front-running tactics in the opening apprentice race, and he has tried to make the pace at Wolverhampton before.
His recent Lingfield effort was solid from 54 in a Class 6 going down a neck, and the visor is on the for the first time.
Once upon a time this horse was rated 94, now a whole 40lb lower, it's time he got his head in front.
Secret holds the key for victory
18:30 Wolverhamptpn - Back Secret Victory @ BSP
A big moment for young Christian Howarth here as he rides in the Godolphin blue silks for the first time - and it's an interesting move from trainer Charlie Appleby to use the 7lb claim.
Secret Victory didn't have much in hand when winning at Kempton from the front, but he looked a little unlucky last time out when the tactical nature of the pace was against him at Chelmsford.
He has an ideal draw to make the running again and crucially Appleby is a top trainer when going for the headgear, and the cheekpieces are on for the first time.
NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets
Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.
Alan Dudman's P and L
2021: -13.72
2016-2020: +35.74
*All bets to a 0.5pt stake unless stated otherwise
Recommended bets
Wolv 8th Feb (7f App Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 8 February, 4.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Mostallim
|Everkyllachy
|London
|Gonzaga
|Rockesbury
|Firsteen
|Eastern Star
|Mo Henry
|The Kings Steed
|Shackabooah
|Misu Pete
|Mercury
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Wolv 8th Feb (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 8 February, 6.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Secret Victory
|Amaysmont
|Atheeb
|Snow Ocean
|Kaser
|Poetic Force
|Al Muffrih
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today