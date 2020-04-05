To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Racing Bets of the Day: She's Got Moves to graduate

She's Got Moves Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet She's Got Moves runs at Tampa Bay Downs
Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when his selection Fort King won easily. Nick is back at Tampa Bay Downs with two more selections...

"All her best form is on turf, and will benefit from the drop to maiden claiming company"

Back She’s Got Moves Race 3 at BSP in the 18:19 at Tampa Bay Downs

She's the one

Race 3 18:19 Tampa Bay Downs - She's Got Moves

She's Got Moves should make her presence felt in this maiden claimer for $25k on the turf.

This Distorted Humor filly makes her debut for trainer Kent Sweezey. She has some decent form in Maiden Special Weight company at Keenland and the Fairgrounds ,when trained by veteran Neil Howard. Her latest start on the main track is best forgotten as she was racing over an inadequate trip. All her best form is on turf, and will benefit from the drop to maiden claiming company. She has flashed speed in the past, and should be able to make the lead from her low draw. At present she is trading at [4.6] which is more than fair.

Kalu to win again

Race 4 18:48 Tampa Bay Downs - Kalu

Kalu should follow up his recent win over the track.

This Godolphin homebred won nicely at the $25k non winners of two races level last time out. He tracked the leaders, took the lead in the straight and never looked back. This is only his fourth start of the meeting, and although his work tab is uninspiring, should go close.

I have stressed the importance of factoring in the work tab when studying form, but certain trainers like Eoin Harty do not push their horses hard in the mornings. They prefer to work them steadily. Over time these different training methods will become familiar.

At present Kalu is trading at [2.88] on the exchange, but should trade bigger near the off.

Recommended bets

Nick Shiambouros,

