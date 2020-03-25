US Racing Bets of the Day: My Boy Lenny to win again

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Nick Shiambouros got back to winning ways when his best bet OSU Kickoff won. Nick returns with three selections from Will Rogers Downs and Tampa Bay Downs...

"He is an uncomplicated ride and can stalk or make the running"

Back My Boy Lenny at BSP Race 5 in the 18:46 at Tampa Bay Downs

Flowers a serious contender

Race 1 18:15 Will Rogers Downs - Funny Flowers

Funny Flowers should prove difficult to beat in this maiden.

This well related filly has run with credit in much higher company. She contested some warm maiden races in New York last year and was not disgraced. She was well beaten on her latest start at Oaklawn earlier this month, but makes her debut for high percentage trainer Scott Young. Her work tab is nothing special, but I think she will find this company more to her liking. She has shown pace in her races, and speed has been holding up well this week. Anything close to her morning line of 2/1 would be a bargain, but I think she will trade a lot shorter near the off.

Yesterday the track was sloppy and the track bias was evident again. There was a definite advantage for front-runners and closers struggled to make up ground. I paid the price for tipping Settle Down Eileen who could never land a blow. It is wise to pay attention to how the track is playing, and make the necessary adjustments as the evening progresses.

My Boy Lenny to take control

Race 5 18:46 Tampa Bay Downs - My Boy Lenny

My Boy Lenny makes his debut for trainer Darian Rodriguez. He was claimed by Rodriguez after he bolted up in a similar race last month. He has a good record over the course, and his most recent work was a bullet. He is an uncomplicated ride and can stalk or make the running. He ticks a lot of boxes and have backed him at [3.15] on the exchange.

North Dakota to graduate

Race 6 19:18 Tampa Bay Downs - North Dakota

North Dakota looks like the one to be on in this interesting Maiden Special Weight.

This colt is trained by hall of fame trainer Shug McGaughey. He has rock solid form in the book and contested a decent maiden at Gulfstream Park last month. McGaughey does not send many horses to Tampa, but does very well with them. This is one of his lesser lights, but I think he will take care of this field. Anything around [2.8] will do.

Recommended bets

Back Funny Flowers at BSP Race 1 in the 18:15 at Will Rogers Downs
Back My Boy Lenny at BSP Race 5 in the 18:46 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back North Dakota at BSP Race 6 in the 19:18 at Tampa Bay Downs

Nick Shiambouros,

