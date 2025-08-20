York Ebor Festival Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged attack on day one

Two eyecatching runs this season

This track could be more suitable

Alphonse Le Grande is overpriced at York

Alphonse Le Grande has caught the eye on both starts this year and I think this test could be more suitable for him than the one he faced at Ascot last time.

The ride given to him on his seasonal debut at the Curragh caught the attention of the stewards when he finished well beaten and more was expected of Alphonse Le Grande at Royal Ascot last time. Given a patient ride over the marathon trip, he still had most of the tightly packed field ahead of him turning into the home straight. He had to wait for a run before being angled towards the outside but his path was blocked again on a couple of occasions and he could never get in a serious challenge, finishing eighth.

I expect the field will be more spread out in the closing stages of this race and there are a few who could take each other on up front and set a good pace so I think this race is likely to set up better for Alphonse Le Grande to close late than the race at Ascot. There is a slight concern that he may ideally want softer ground but I think he should be favourite and any 4/15.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Alphonse Le Grande in the 16:10 at York 1pt win SBK 9/2

Artisan Dancer is another who made late headway at Ascot on his latest start, this time at the Shergar Cup.

In a slowly run race, he raced a bit further back than midfield for much of the race before making some headway approaching the final bend. He raced very wide around that bend but kept responding to pressure and ran on to finish third.

Considering he was poorly positioned, I thought that was a very good run and backed up the promise of his previous run at Newmarket over a shorter trip when he made late headway from the back of the field. He is another who would be suited by a good pace and I expect this race to provide a more suitable test than the race at Ascot turned out to be last time. Any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Artisan Dancer in the 16:10 at York 0.5pt e/w SBK 16/1

Aspect Island hasn't been competitive at the finish in both starts but those were strong maidens and I think he could be capable of better in easier company this evening.

On his debut at Newmarket, he raced in midfield before looking quite green when asked for his effort. He drifted left and was then hampered a little and couldn't get competitive from that position, finishing eighth. The second, third, fifth, sixth, seventh, ninth and tenth from that maiden have all won since.

He was well held again at Goodwood last time but I thought he didn't handle the track so the switch to a flat track tonight could see Aspect Island in a better light, particularly when being asked for his effort. There is a slight concern that he may want to go left-handed given that he's edged left on both starts and maybe he doesn't want seven furlongs at this stage of his career but I think the market is overlooking his chance, perhaps due to this being his third start, and any double-figure prices appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Aspect Island in the 18:20 at Kempton 0.5pt e/w SBK 12/1

Never Told Me finished one place behind Chips And Rice on hurdling debut last time but I think she has a good chance of reversing that form and breaking her maiden on her second start in this sphere.

She raced too keenly at Uttoxeter and her jumping suffered as a result with quite a few mistakes including at three out as the pace was quickening. That left her with plenty of ground to make up on the leader but she was still in contention for a place when making another mistake at the last, after which she stumbled and faded to finish fifth.

Hopefully that run will have taken the freshness out of Never Told Me and she can put in a more professional debut this evening, both in terms of settling and jumping. This isn't a deep race and the level of ability that she has shown in her last two starts suggests she can at least go close in a race of this quality if doing things right.

There the worry that she might be too keen again as she has shown that trait in the past and the going stick reading suggests it may be softer than officially given, which wouldn't be ideal for her, but maybe the track being verti drained since the last meeting has impacted that so hopefully the ground description will be accurate. Any 9/25.50 or bigger appeals.