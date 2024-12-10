Horse Racing Tips: In-form tipster Rhys Williams fancies French import at Uttoxeter

Best single piece of hurdling form in the race

Return slower surface could help

Ki Woo is overpriced at Uttoxeter

Oh My Johnny looked set to win when coming down at the last at Bangor and is odds-on favourite for this maiden hurdle but I'm not convinced the quality of that performance suggests he should be quite so short and there's a French import who could be more of a danger than the market suggests if turning up at his best.

Ki Woo has the best single piece of hurdling form in this race which came when finishing second at Auteuil two starts ago. He raced a shade keenly in a prominent position through the first half of the race and was still handy on the inside turning the final bend. Shaken up to make his challenge going to two out, he got into a battle with Kamaro d'Huez but couldn't quite get past him and was narrowly beaten into second. The winner has won a Grade 3 at Compiegne since while the third had won on his previous start, the fourth won next time and the fifth won two starts later.

The ground was much quicker when Ki Woo ran disappointingly on his final start in France so it could be that was the cause of the poor performance and the return to a softer surface today on his first start for Greenall and Guerriero could see him in a better light.

He wore a tongue tie on all of his starts and cheekpieces on all bar one of his starts in France so there is the unknown over how he will respond to wearing neither today. It could also be that there was another reason for the poor last run rather than just the ground and whatever that was could once again be an issue today but if Ki Woo turns up at his best I think he is capable of being competitive in a race of this quality and any 8/19.00 or bigger appeals.