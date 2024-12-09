Daryl Carter Tips

Daryl Carter's Tips: 6/4 Watson has weaved his magic so punters must strike at Southwell

Daryl Carter.
Daryl Carter likes Kylian at Southwell

Daryl Carter has one selection for Tuesday's UK racing and looks to the all-weather for a horse back on an upward curve...

  • Headgear has sparked a return to form

  • 2-2 on the all-weather

  • Watson's magic can work again with Kylian

18:00 Southwell - Back Kylian @ BSP 1pt

Again, there was nothing of serious interest in the National Hunt scene other than the 13:42 at Uttoxeter, but I expected the market to favour Jingko Blue over Jagwar, which would have led to a bet on the latter. Perhaps I will update you on this market on Tuesday morning. With that, we head back to the AW racing.

Those who kept the faith with Kylian last time at Newcastle were duly rewarded at generous odds, and there is every reason to expect the three-year-old to back it up given that was the first time in an age he has found plenty for pressure off the bridle.

Archie Watson has a habit of turning around horses that have been out of sorts, and his magic looks to have finally worked with Kylian, who feels like he has been around for an age, costing punters - particularly me -cash. Still, now may be the time to jump back aboard, having run out a decisive winner at Newcastle 18 days ago over recent rival Equilateral.

Kylian is now 2-2 on the AW (both victories at Newcastle), and if he takes to this surface, he should be able to follow up in what is no deeper a race than his latest assignment.

The headgear may be more of the reason that he has turned a corner, and given Watson's record with horses like this and the selections' excellent back form for Karl Burke, there's reason to be positive he can continue on this upward curve.

There's nothing that jumps off the page further down the betting to cause a surprise, so Kylian looks the correct favourite and the correct bet for all on his best form he can be played at 6/42.50 or bigger. Still, that is the basement price and the BSP will benefit followers.

Recommended Bet

18:00 Southwell - Back Kylian

EXCBSP

Read: More Horse Racing Tips Here.

Recommended bets

DARYL'S P/L

2024 P/L = Next update (monthly) End Of Year review

2024 P/L = +76.80 ROI 7.05%

BSP P/L = +31.5 ROI 2.89%

2024 P/L Ante-post = +1.33

DARYL'S P/L HISTORY

2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI

2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI

2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI

2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

ITV Races

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for ITV Racing at Newmarket and Haydock

  • Max Liu
Betfair Saturday horse racing cheat sheet
Katie Midwinter

Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets including 40/1 Cambridgeshire fancy

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
ITV Races

Cambridgeshire Handicap Big Race Verdict: George and Winston appeal as Newmarket pair

  • Alan Dudman
Newmarket

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Cambridgeshire Handicap Big Race Verdict: George and Winston appeal as Newmarket pair

  2. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Cambridgeshire Handicap Big Race Verdict: George and Winston appeal as Newmarket pair

  3. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Friday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Newmarket up to 7/2

  4. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 3/1 Horse In Focus at Ascot

  5. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Troy to lay Siege in Ebor Handicap

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Newmarket and Haydock Preview

  • Mike Norman
Racing...Only Bettor

Ayr Gold Cup Day & Newbury Preview

  • Mike Norman

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Last Hurrah

  • Editor
Weighed In

What next for Al Riffa?

  • Editor