Daryl Carter's Tips: 6/4 Watson has weaved his magic so punters must strike at Southwell

Headgear has sparked a return to form

2-2 on the all-weather

Watson's magic can work again with Kylian

Again, there was nothing of serious interest in the National Hunt scene other than the 13:42 at Uttoxeter, but I expected the market to favour Jingko Blue over Jagwar, which would have led to a bet on the latter. Perhaps I will update you on this market on Tuesday morning. With that, we head back to the AW racing.

Those who kept the faith with Kylian last time at Newcastle were duly rewarded at generous odds, and there is every reason to expect the three-year-old to back it up given that was the first time in an age he has found plenty for pressure off the bridle.

Archie Watson has a habit of turning around horses that have been out of sorts, and his magic looks to have finally worked with Kylian, who feels like he has been around for an age, costing punters - particularly me -cash. Still, now may be the time to jump back aboard, having run out a decisive winner at Newcastle 18 days ago over recent rival Equilateral.

Kylian is now 2-2 on the AW (both victories at Newcastle), and if he takes to this surface, he should be able to follow up in what is no deeper a race than his latest assignment.

The headgear may be more of the reason that he has turned a corner, and given Watson's record with horses like this and the selections' excellent back form for Karl Burke, there's reason to be positive he can continue on this upward curve.

There's nothing that jumps off the page further down the betting to cause a surprise, so Kylian looks the correct favourite and the correct bet for all on his best form he can be played at 6/42.50 or bigger. Still, that is the basement price and the BSP will benefit followers.