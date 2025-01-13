Horse Racing Tips: Three to back on Monday including Polisud at 3/1

Return to right-handed track to suit

Testing ground no concern

Polisud is overpriced at Exeter

Banter At The Bar won on his point debut in March last year and I think he has a good chance to remain unbeaten on his rules debut at Punchestown.

In a steadily-run race in testing conditions at Portrush, he raced just behind the leaders for much of the race but he was a little outpaced as the tempo lifted when turning into the home straight. However, after jumping two out he started to pick up and stayed on well to join Cobbler's Boy at the last before drawing away on the run-in.

The fourth and fifth from that maiden have won bumpers since while the third won a maiden two starts later and Game On, who unseated at the last, was second next time to Classical Creek. Given that he clearly wasn't suited by the pace of the race, I thought this was a promising debut from Banter At The Bar. He will be better suited by the stronger pace that he's likely to get today.

It might be that Banter At The Bar will need the run a little on his return from a 296-day break but I think he has the ability to run very well in a maiden hurdle of this quality and any 3/14.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Banter At The Bar in the 14:48 at Punchestown 1pt win @ SBK 100/30

At a much bigger price in the same race, I think the market is significantly underestimating the chance of Mashalla Habibi.

He made a promising start to his career at Ballyragget when finishing second behind Mossy Fen Road. Having initially been held up, he soon pulled his way into a prominent position but he lost his place early on the final circuit and dropped back to last in the back straight.

He made a big move around the outside leaving the back straight to move into third jumping three out but couldn't put in a serious challenge to Mossy Fen Road, finishing four lengths behind that rival.

Having raced keenly early on in his point, a hood was fitted for Mashalla Habibi's rules debut at Fairyhouse. He did race a shade keenly early on but he arguably looked to switch off too well as he had to be niggled along to hold his position at various stages. He tracked the leaders into the home straight but he couldn't sustain his effort and finished fifth.

That was a fairly promising rules debut after a break and he may have needed the run a little so there could be improvement to come today. I would have ideally liked to see the hood removed as I'm worried he might switch off too much in the middle part of the race. But the quality of his hurdling debut suggests he can be more competitive than the market suggests and any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Mashalla Habibi in the 14:48 at Punchestown 1pt win @ SBK 40/1

Polisud makes his first start over British fences in this handicap chase and I think he has a good chance, returning to a right-handed track.

When racing in France he frequently jumped out to the right and even did that on right-handed tracks so it's surprising that, in 10 starts in Britain, he has only run on a right-handed track on two occasions. Despite this, he ran well in testing conditions on several occasions at Newcastle after a wind op and finished his time with Micky Hammond with a respectable fourth at Perth.

Bought for £4,000 following that, he made a promising debut for Daisy Hitchins at Lingfield last month over hurdles. He was held up and frequently jumped out to the right to varying degrees before making plenty of headway on the long run to two out. He jumped that in a share of third but couldn't make any impression on the winner after and finished fourth.

The way that he jumped fences in France suggests that he should be fine making the switch to chasing in Britain. I think the switch to a right-handed track and the very testing conditions is in his favour. This could also be strongly run which will likely suit him given his typical running style and any 3/14.00 or bigger appeals.