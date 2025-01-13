Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Monday includes 8/1 Wolverhampton tip

Katie Midwinter has three selections across the cards

Archie Watson-trained filly can break her maiden from a low mark

The Thames Boatman is bet of the day at Lingfield

Experienced veteran can make the frame in familiar surroundings

Archie Watson-trained filly Followeroffashion made a promising start in handicaps when an eyecatcher at Newcastle in November, beaten only three-and-a-half-lengths when attempting to make up ground from the rear of the field.

Under Luke Morris, who returns in the saddle, she was unable to get into a position to challenge for the major honours, trying to weave through the field in the closing stages when the first few horses home had already reached top gear. That was in a 0-60 rated nursery handicap, and she was able to shape with potential from an opening mark of 55, which appeared workable.

Although she was unable to take advantage of her mark under 3lb claimer Laura Coughlan on her following run at the track, finishing down the field over the same course-and-distance, she bounced back to some form at Southwell recently. Despite only managing to achieve a finishing position of seventh on her previous start, she shaped with promise once again, sent off at odds of 22/123.00.

Now dropped 5lb from her opening rating, running from a mark of 50, she should be able to make the frame. She appears to still be learning on the job and, considering this is only her seventh career start having made her racecourse debut in October, she is capable of showing further progression.

A daughter of Dandy Man, who was highly effective with his progeny over the sprinting trips, this filly is out of Coolfitch, an all-weather performer who won four times over this minimum trip.

Her dam is a granddaughter to Flanders, a six-time winner of 5f including at Listed level, a relation to Listed winner Ascot Family, dam of Grade Two winning sprinter Family One, who has produced the likes of Betfair Sprint winner G Force, useful sprinter Desert Poppy, who placed in the Bengough Stakes, and Laajooj, a Listed winner over a mile-and-a-quarter.

There's plenty of class in her pedigree, particularly over the sprinting distances, and she should prove to be better than her current mark of 50.

The yard has been in good form recently, achieving a 21 percent win-rate during December, and recorded a decent strike-rate of 26 percent with their three-year-old runners at this track last year.

Followeroffashion has shown enough in her starts to date to suggest she can win from her current rating, and this could be a feasible opportunity for her to break her maiden tag.

Recommended Bet Back Followeroffashion E/W in 12:30 Lingfield SBK 6/1

Course-and-distance winner The Thames Boatman makes appeal from a mark of 85 in this 5f handicap.

The Richard Hughes-trained gelding drops in class following a sixth-placed effort behind Kylian at Lingfield when last seen. He was beaten by three-and-a-quarter-lengths on that occasion, having been well backed prior to the off when sent off at odds of 5/16.00, but wasn't disgraced in the 0-105 rated contest.

On that occasion, the son of Havana Grey wasn't the quickest out of the stalls and was unable to get into a favourable position, forced to travel widely throughout which had an effect on his finishing kick in the straight. Despite this, he was able to stick to the task well, closing in the final stages, but was unable to challenge for the major honours.

It's a run worth forgiving, and, back at this level, from a 2lb higher mark than his most recent success in September, the five-year-old can make his presence felt in this field.

The course specialist was unbeaten at the track prior to his most recent defeat, and he can add a fourth success to his tally here, capable of bouncing back under his regular rider Finley Marsh.

Over the past year, the gelding has performed consistently well, showing progression having won his first handicap from a mark of 76. The Thames Boatman possesses enough ability to win from his current all-weather rating of 85, and, at odds of 11/26.50, he's one to keep onside.

Recommended Bet Back The Thames Boatman in 14:00 Lingfield SBK 11/2

Making his 30th appearance at the track, experienced veteran Light Up Our Stars can be competitive in familiar surroundings where he has proven himself previously. The nine-year-old is on an attractive mark from a rating of 58. 4lb lower than when victorious at Southwell in July, and he was in good form here twelve months ago when narrowly beaten from a mark of 69 at a higher level.

In recent efforts, he has finished fourth and third, respectively, at this level, beaten by a combined distance of three-lengths in two starts. On both occasions he was sent off at odds of 18/119.00 and was able to be competitive against some progressive types such as Jersey Rocs, Boujee Gold, and the reopposing Forever Proud.

Considering he has been able to give a good account of himself on more than one occasion in recent months, the Scott Dixon-trained gelding has proven he still possesses plenty of ability to be successful in similar contests. The likeable type is well-handicapped, and he should be able to put in another good performance to make the frame under Harrison Shaw.