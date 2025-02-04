Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams tries to follow 16/1 win with 40/1 shot at Market Rasen
Our resident tipster struck with a 16/1 winner on Sunday and is back today with two selections at Market Rasen.
-
Return to chasing to suit Snowden stayer
-
Selection is very lightly raced for his age
-
Socialiser is overpriced at Market Rasen
Market Rasen - 14:10 - Back Socialiser
Socialiser was well held when last seen but that was over hurdles and, on his return to chasing, he has a better chance of getting off the mark under rules than the market suggests.
He looked a strong stayer in four starts in points and that was once again the case when he made his hunter chase debut at Fakenham. He looked on the back foot from an early stage around that sharp track and was easily outpaced when the pace significantly lifted going out on to the final circuit. But he rallied well and still had a chance at the last where he made a mistake and could only finish second.
Socialiser was off the track for 918 days after that and caught the eye on his return to action over a shorter trip at Chepstow when staying on from a long way back. He was a bit disappointing last time at Southwell over three miles but I'm hoping the return to fences today can see him in a much better light as he's clearly a chasing type on looks. A mark of 99 could be a bit lenient based on what he showed prior to the long absence.
It might be that whatever kept him off the track for so long will mean that he's not as good as he was and he might need an extreme test of stamina to show his best, so even this could be on the sharp side for him. But in a race of this quality, he's overpriced and any 8/19.00 or bigger appeals.
Market Rasen - 14:40 - Back Lookforarainbow
This race is likely to be strongly run and that could suit a horse returning from a very long absence. Lookforarainbow was a fairly comfortable winner when last seen at Uttoxeter, closing from off the pace, and the absence means he's only racing off a 2lb higher mark than he did that day.
Prior to that, he had run well twice at Bangor including when returning from a 636-day break, when finishing fifth behind Hidalgo de L'isle, having travelled well for a long way. That gives hope that he's capable of running well after such an absence and I'm hoping the pace today will allow him to settle in the early stages as he has raced a shade too keenly in the past.
It may be that he won't be the same horse after this absence that he has been following previous breaks. But I think he's overpriced given the quality of this race and the ability he showed when last seen. Any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 35.50pts
Returned: 145.58pts
P/L: +110.08pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
