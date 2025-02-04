Tuesday Horse Racing Tips: Mark Milligan stands in again for Daryl and has a pair to back

Mark has two Tuesday selections to keep an eye on

Williams-trained chaser should improve

A Dream sprint handicapper to back at Newcastle

The Venetia Williams-trained Tanganyika is still unexposed as a chaser and is fancied to go in at the third attempt over fences in this 3m handicap.

A winner three times over hurdles, the seven-year-old showed clear signs of inexperience when tackling fences for the first time at Bangor in November, his jumping less than fluent at times as he finished fifth there.

While not improving markedly in form terms, his jumping was more polished at Windsor last time, where he'd been strong in the betting but could still only manage to finish fourth of five.

There was some hope in that performance, though, as he didn't completely wilt when headed and wasn't given a hard time of things.

It's also worth noting that Tanganyika's two runs over fences so far have been against stronger opposition that he faces this time and there's also the prospect that he's still open to progression as he gains in experience, particularly when you consider his trainer's prowess at developing chasers.

Recommended Bet Back Tanganyika SBK 10/3

On the face of it, One More Dream's current form figures don't inspire a great deal of confidence but look a little deeper and there's a well-handicapped horse seemingly primed to strike.

Going back to November, John & Sean Quinn's has finished nearer last than first in six starts, but his mark has been dropping all the while and he shaped better than the bare result when sixth of nine over today's C&D last time.

One More Dream attracted support in the hands of the excellent 7lb claimer Warren Fentiman there and looked poised to take a hand in the finish before running out of room approaching the furlong pole.

He'd have been closer with a better run and it's worth noting he hit top form around this time last year, winning three times from marks of 68, 73 and 79.

When you consider he's now dropped back to that first winning mark of 68, he looks a very well-treated sprinter all of sudden. He should also get a much better crack at things in this field, with only six runners lining up against him.

Chief among them should be the in-form Tomorrow Day, who's been flying since September, winning five times at this track.

The handicapper has struggled to get a handle on this one and he should be thereabouts once again, though whether he can cope with one who's become as well treated as One More Dream remains to be seen.