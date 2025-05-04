Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams thinks race fitness can tell at Longchamp

Ran well over too short last time

Main danger coming back off long break

Sevenna's Knight is overpriced at Longchamp

Junko heads the market for the Prix d'Hedouville and I think he's the most talented horse in the race over this trip but he's returning from an eleven-month absence so there has to be a concern over whether he will be at his best today.

That can leave the door open for his stablemate, Sevenna's Knight, to take advantage after he made a promising seasonable debut at Saint Cloud. That race was over 1m2f, which is on the sharp side for him, but he ran very well to finish a close third behind Map Of Stars despite not being given a particularly hard ride.

Sevenna's Knight showed last season that he's capable of putting up a very good performance over this distance when he finished fifth in the Arc and I expect he'll be a bit fitter for the Saint Cloud run and will hopefully be given a stronger ride if necessary. It may be that the sizable Sibayan will take another step forward to be competitive at this level but I think the market hasn't missed his potential whereas Sevenna's Knight should be close to Junko. Any 2/13.00 or bigger appeals.