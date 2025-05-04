Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams thinks race fitness can tell at Longchamp
Our resident tipster has analysed Sunday's racing and has a sole selection at Longchamp...
-
Ran well over too short last time
-
Main danger coming back off long break
-
Sevenna's Knight is overpriced at Longchamp
Longchamp - 13:33 - Back Sevenna's Knight
Junko heads the market for the Prix d'Hedouville and I think he's the most talented horse in the race over this trip but he's returning from an eleven-month absence so there has to be a concern over whether he will be at his best today.
That can leave the door open for his stablemate, Sevenna's Knight, to take advantage after he made a promising seasonable debut at Saint Cloud. That race was over 1m2f, which is on the sharp side for him, but he ran very well to finish a close third behind Map Of Stars despite not being given a particularly hard ride.
Sevenna's Knight showed last season that he's capable of putting up a very good performance over this distance when he finished fifth in the Arc and I expect he'll be a bit fitter for the Saint Cloud run and will hopefully be given a stronger ride if necessary. It may be that the sizable Sibayan will take another step forward to be competitive at this level but I think the market hasn't missed his potential whereas Sevenna's Knight should be close to Junko. Any 2/13.00 or bigger appeals.
Now read Katie Midwinter's Sunday tips here.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 136.50pts
Returned: 217.22pts
P/L: +80.72pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's 1,000 Guineas Big Race Verdict: Don't be scared off by Boo at 66/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams thinks race fitness can tell at Longchamp
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Burrows' prospect headlines Newmarket 13/2 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Burrows' prospect headlines Newmarket 13/2 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two selections from Newmarket and Thirsk