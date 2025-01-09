Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams thinks Danielson could be tough to catch at Chelmsford

May have found ideal scenario for him

Lord Danielson was well beaten on his latest start at Lingfield but there were excuses for that and I think he has a good chance to bounce back in a very weak opening contest at Chelmsford.

He had the hood back on at Lingfield and got caught out wide throughout. Prior to that, he had run well at this track with the hood off over seven furlongs when making the running before being headed in the closing stages and finishing three lengths behind the winner in fourth.

The hood is back off today and I'm hoping the plan will be to try to make the running or at least race very handily from his inside stall in a race where he may only face competition for the early lead from one other horse and many of the others tend to be held up. That could see Lord Danielson gain a tactical advantage and I think his young rider, Fred Daly, is better than the average 5lb claimer in a race of this nature which helps matters too.

It might be that Lord Danielson is just a weak finisher over any trip and he has been a bit awkwardly away on occasions, which wouldn't be ideal from the inside draw, but if he can get away well I think he could be tougher to catch than the market suggests in a weak field. Any 6/17.00 or bigger appeals.