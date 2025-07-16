Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams says the secret is out at Uttoxeter

Rhys' Wednesday bet showed promise in bumper at Cheltenham

Not much depth in quality to this race

Never Told Me is overpriced at Uttoxeter

Joueuse Royale is a short-priced favourite on her stable debut for Olly Murphy having been bought for €38,000 at the end of May. It may be that the return to this shorter trip will see her in a better light but I'm not convinced she deserves to be quite so short given her overall profile. Appleshaw and Saratoga Lass faced each other at Market Rasen on their hurdling debuts at Market Rasen and ran to a fair level but it's a stablemate of the latter who appeals at the prices.

Never Told Me is another to be making her first start for a new yard having been bought privately to join Fergal O'Brien. She started her career with Polly Gundry and was backed from big prices in to 7/1 for her debut in a bumper at Wincanton but she stopped quickly once turning into the home straight and finished tailed off. She was given a wind op after and returned at Cheltenham, in a tongue tie, in a fairly strong looking bumper in April. She raced a bit keenly early on before settling in midfield. She was still travelling well in behind the leaders turning into the home straight and was in contention for a place going through the wings of the last hurdle but she couldn't quite see it out up the hill and finished eighth.

The first four home were newcomers but the fifth, Queens Abbey, had run to a good level on her bumper debut behind a smart pair at Newbury and there were others who had previously won or been placed in bumpers who finished behind Never Told Me.

I think the flatter track at Uttoxeter will be more suitable for Never Told Me and I would expect that she's been well prepared on the schooling front for her hurdling debut. It is a bit concerning that she appears the stable second string on jockey bookings and maybe she will need a bit more time to adjust to her new yard.

But the mare who won the bumper at Cheltenham, Poetisa, will be in every horses to follow list going and will likely be odds-on when she makes her next start having been bought for £300,000 to join Willie Mullins so a double-figure price about a mare who finished just under seven lengths behind her feels too big. Any 8/19.00 or bigger appeals.