Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams says Squared can be a factor at Salisbury
Rhys Williams
10 August 2023 Our resident tipster has analysed Thursday's racing and has five selections at Salisbury and Sligo... Showed some promise last season More suitable conditions than last time Sea Squared is overpriced at Salisbury Sligo - 17:35 - Back Stormie Outlook [raceEntry: https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/10-august-2023/sligo/224/2/#stormie-outlook-ire] Coole Cherry is the odds-on favourite for this mares' maiden hurdle and if able to transfer the best of her bumper form to hurdles she would be tough to beat but there's not much of her and that creates a slight doubt over whether she's going to keep progressing as she goes jumping for the first time. At a much bigger price, I think Stormie Outlook could run better than her price suggests on her second start over hurdles. She showed a fairly good level of ability on the flat and made a promising return to action after a 186-day break in that sphere when finishing a close fourth at Limerick. Her attentions were switched to hurdling after that and she was well backed in the morning markets for her hurdling debut at Clonmel, eventually going off favourite. Her jumping lacked fluency at times but she was still travelling behind the leaders turning out of the back straight. She was nudged along into a close fourth early in the home straight but found little in the closing stages and faded to finish seventh. Stormie Outlook had worn a tongue tie on a couple of occasions the flat and it's back on today having not been on for her hurdling debut so that could result in her seeing out the race stronger. Given that she's been off the track for three months since her last run, there's also the possibility that she might have had a wind op since Clonmel. It may be that she just doesn't see out the trip over hurdles but the manner in which she travelled for a long way on hurdling debut suggests she can be more competitive today than her big price suggests. Any [16/1] or bigger appeals. Back Stormie Outlook in the 17:35 at Sligo 0.5pt e/w at [33/1] Bet now Sligo - 17:35 - Back Portville [raceEntry: https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/10-august-2023/sligo/224/2/#portville-ire] The other horse of interest at a big price in the mares' maiden hurdle is Portville, who wasn't competitive in three starts over hurdles last season but those were stronger contests than the one she's in today. On her hurdling debut at Leopardstown, her jumping lacked fluency early on before she moved into a prominent position early in the back straight. She remained in a handy position and was in third entering the home straight before fading away to finish thirteenth. She was never in contention next time in very testing conditions at Punchestown before showing a bit more at Naas on her third start over hurdles where she made some headway early in the home straight but couldn't sustain that late on. Portville was off the track for 179 days before returning on the flat at Leopardstown and hopefully that run will have put her spot on for the race today. This is a much weaker contest than she faced when taking on the likes of Tekao and Byker and I think the sharp track will suit. Any [16/1] or bigger appeals. Back Portville in the 17:35 at Sligo 0.5pt e/w at [33/1] Bet now Sligo - 18:35 - Back Magnetic North [raceEntry: https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/10-august-2023/sligo/224/4/#magnetic-north-ire] Magnetic North has shown very little over hurdles but I think that could change this evening under circumstances that are likely to be ideal for him. In the first three of his starts over hurdles, he didn't wear a visor and when doing so on his last two starts in this sphere, he's been held up which clearly hasn't suited him given he's shown his best on the flat when making the running or racing very prominently. Those tactics have seen Magnetic North win four of his last five starts on the flat over a variety of trips and ground, and there's not many other obvious contenders to be taking him on in the early stages of this race which could lead to him being favourably positioned at a track that should suit him ideally. It may turn out that he's just not a hurdler and will once again run poorly but this is the first time he will have had the opportunity to show his true ability in this sphere and any [7/2] or bigger appeals. Back Magnetic North in the 18:35 at Sligo 1pt win at [4/1] Bet now Sligo - 18:35 - Back Chemdawg [raceEntry: https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/10-august-2023/sligo/224/4/#chemdawg-ire] At a much bigger price in the same race, Chemdawg makes a little appeal on her handicap debut. She started her career on the flat with Willie McCreery and showed some ability in three starts, most notably on her second start at Galway when staying on well to finish fifth. She wasn't competitive in her three starts over hurdles last season when held up and never put in a position to make any sort of meaningful challenge. Her jumping on her last start at Naas suggested that the return to a right-handed track will suit and I'm hoping that they will use far more positive tactics this evening given she looked a strong stayer on the flat. It may be that she will need headgear back on to show her best as her best run on the flat came on her only start in a visor or she may need a much stiffer test of stamina than this but I can't let her go unbacked at such a big price and any [20/1] or bigger appeals. Back Chemdawg in the 18:35 at Sligo 0.5pt win at [33/1] Bet now Salisbury - 19:53 - Back Sea Squared [raceEntry: https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/10-august-2023/salisbury/44/7/#sea-squared] Sea Squared finished tailed off on his handicap debut at Goodwood in May but that was in very testing conditions and I think he could be capable of running far better this evening. He showed some ability over seven furlongs at this track on debut when looking very green and he ran fairly well at Haydock next time despite not being well positioned and I'm not sure that track suited him. Sea Squared was always well behind on his final start as a two-year-old at Kempton and was gelded prior to his first start of this year at Goodwood where he was sent off 4/1 but was too keen and likely didn't enjoy the very deep ground. I think these conditions should be more suitable for him and given he's had a significant break since the run at Goodwood, it may also be that he had a problem that day which also led to him running so poorly. It may turn out that he's just not going to be the quality of horse that his debut suggested he was capable of being but in a race of this quality I think he's overpriced and any [10/1] or bigger appeals. Back Sea Squared in the 19:53 at Salisbury 1pt win at [12/1] Bet now Read Daryl Carter's Thursday tips here. 17:35 - Back Stormie Outlook</a></h2><p></p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="stormie-outlook-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/10-august-2023/sligo/224/2/#stormie-outlook-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>9 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/stormie-outlook-ire/000000555087/">Stormie Outlook (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00053318.png" alt="Mrs E. J. O'Grady silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32543023&bssId=40930647&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.371928957&modules=betslip&raceTime=1691685300000">22/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.216885043">48</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/e-j-ogrady-ireland/000000038997/">E. J. O'Grady, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/d-j-okeeffe/000000017450/">D. J. O'Keeffe</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 4</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 4lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Coole Cherry is the odds-on favourite for this mares' maiden hurdle and if able to transfer the best of her bumper form to hurdles she would be tough to beat but there's not much of her and that creates a slight doubt over whether she's going to keep progressing as she goes jumping for the first time.</p><p>At a much bigger price, I think Stormie Outlook could run better than her price suggests on her second start over hurdles. She showed a fairly good level of ability on the flat and made a promising return to action after a 186-day break in that sphere when finishing a close fourth at Limerick.</p><p>Her attentions were switched to hurdling after that and she was well backed in the morning markets for her hurdling debut at Clonmel, eventually going off favourite. Her jumping lacked fluency at times but she was still travelling behind the leaders turning out of the back straight. She was nudged along into a close fourth early in the home straight but found little in the closing stages and faded to finish seventh.</p><p>Stormie Outlook had worn a tongue tie on a couple of occasions the flat and it's back on today having not been on for her hurdling debut so that could result in her seeing out the race stronger. Given that she's been off the track for three months since her last run, there's also the possibility that she might have had a wind op since Clonmel.</p><p>It may be that she just doesn't see out the trip over hurdles but the manner in which she travelled for a long way on hurdling debut suggests she can be more competitive today than her big price suggests. Any <b class="inline_odds" title="17.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">17.00</span></b> or bigger appeals.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Stormie Outlook in the 17:35 at Sligo 0.5pt e/w at <b class="inline_odds" title="34.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">33/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">34.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32543023&raceTime=1691685300000&dayToSearch=20230810&marketId=924.371928957" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32543023&raceTime=1691685300000&dayToSearch=20230810&marketId=924.371928957" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Sligo - 17:35 - Back Portville</a></h2><p></p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="portville-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/10-august-2023/sligo/224/2/#portville-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>8 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/portville-ire/000000560494/">Portville (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00870989.png" alt="Portville Partnership silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32543023&bssId=42015855&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.371928957&modules=betslip&raceTime=1691685300000">14/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.216885043">22</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/peter-fahey-ireland/000000045141/">Peter Fahey, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/e-a-fitzgerald/000000018941/">E. A. Fitzgerald</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 4</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 4lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>The other horse of interest at a big price in the mares' maiden hurdle is Portville, who wasn't competitive in three starts over hurdles last season but those were stronger contests than the one she's in today.</p><p>On her hurdling debut at Leopardstown, her jumping lacked fluency early on before she moved into a prominent position early in the back straight. She remained in a handy position and was in third entering the home straight before fading away to finish thirteenth.</p><p>She was never in contention next time in very testing conditions at Punchestown before showing a bit more at Naas on her third start over hurdles where she made some headway early in the home straight but couldn't sustain that late on.</p><p>Portville was off the track for 179 days before returning on the flat at Leopardstown and hopefully that run will have put her spot on for the race today. This is a much weaker contest than she faced when taking on the likes of Tekao and Byker and I think the sharp track will suit. Any <b class="inline_odds" title="17.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">17.00</span></b> or bigger appeals.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Portville in the 17:35 at Sligo 0.5pt e/w at <b class="inline_odds" title="34.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">33/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">34.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32543023&raceTime=1691685300000&dayToSearch=20230810&marketId=924.371928957" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32543023&raceTime=1691688900000&dayToSearch=20230810&marketId=924.371928962" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Sligo - 18:35 - Back Magnetic North</a></h2><p></p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="magnetic-north-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/10-august-2023/sligo/224/4/#magnetic-north-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>12 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/magnetic-north-ire/000000462468/">Magnetic North (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00848802.png" alt="James McAuley silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32543023&bssId=13415380&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.371928962&modules=betslip&raceTime=1691688900000">11/4</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.216885053">4.8</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/james-mcauley-ireland/000000039588/">James McAuley, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/rachael-blackmore/000000013312/">Rachael Blackmore</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 8</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 1lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 89</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Magnetic North has shown very little over hurdles but I think that could change this evening under circumstances that are likely to be ideal for him.</p><p>In the first three of his starts over hurdles, he didn't wear a visor and when doing so on his last two starts in this sphere, he's been held up which clearly hasn't suited him given he's shown his best on the flat when making the running or racing very prominently.</p><p>Those tactics have seen Magnetic North win four of his last five starts on the flat over a variety of trips and ground, and there's not many other obvious contenders to be taking him on in the early stages of this race which could lead to him being favourably positioned at a track that should suit him ideally.</p><p>It may turn out that he's just not a hurdler and will once again run poorly but this is the first time he will have had the opportunity to show his true ability in this sphere and any <b class="inline_odds" title="4.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.40</span></b> or bigger appeals.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Magnetic North in the 18:35 at Sligo 1pt win at <b class="inline_odds" title="4.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.80</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32543023&raceTime=1691688900000&dayToSearch=20230810&marketId=924.371928962" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32543023&raceTime=1691688900000&dayToSearch=20230810&marketId=924.371928962" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Sligo - 18:35 - Back Chemdawg</a></h2><p></p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="chemdawg-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/10-august-2023/sligo/224/4/#chemdawg-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>13 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/chemdawg-ire/000000574291/">Chemdawg (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00875106.png" alt="Keep The Faith Bloodstock Limited silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32543023&bssId=47800408&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.371928962&modules=betslip&raceTime=1691688900000">16/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.216885053">25</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/oliver-mckiernan-ireland/000000009749/">Oliver McKiernan, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/phillip-enright/000000010507/">Phillip Enright</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 4</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 10st 9lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 86</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>At a much bigger price in the same race, Chemdawg makes a little appeal on her handicap debut.</p><p>She started her career on the flat with Willie McCreery and showed some ability in three starts, most notably on her second start at Galway when staying on well to finish fifth.</p><p>She wasn't competitive in her three starts over hurdles last season when held up and never put in a position to make any sort of meaningful challenge.</p><p>Her jumping on her last start at Naas suggested that the return to a right-handed track will suit and I'm hoping that they will use far more positive tactics this evening given she looked a strong stayer on the flat.</p><p>It may be that she will need headgear back on to show her best as her best run on the flat came on her only start in a visor or she may need a much stiffer test of stamina than this but I can't let her go unbacked at such a big price and any <b class="inline_odds" title="21.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">20/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21.00</span></b> or bigger appeals.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Chemdawg in the 18:35 at Sligo 0.5pt win at <b class="inline_odds" title="34.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">33/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">34.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32543023&raceTime=1691688900000&dayToSearch=20230810&marketId=924.371928962" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32542937&raceTime=1691693580000&dayToSearch=20230810&marketId=924.371936584" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Salisbury - 19:53 - Back Sea Squared</a></h2><p></p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="sea-squared"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/10-august-2023/salisbury/44/7/#sea-squared" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>9 (4)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/sea-squared/000000571185/">Sea Squared</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00873943A.png" alt="Singula Partnership 2 silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32542937&bssId=46064955&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.371936584&modules=betslip&raceTime=1691693580000">8/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.216883294">9.8</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/alan-king/000000010933/">Alan King</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/liam-keniry/000000010895/">Liam Keniry</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 8st 13lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 65</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Sea Squared finished tailed off on his handicap debut at Goodwood in May but that was in very testing conditions and I think he could be capable of running far better this evening.</p><p>He showed some ability over seven furlongs at this track on debut when looking very green and he ran fairly well at Haydock next time despite not being well positioned and I'm not sure that track suited him.</p><p>Sea Squared was always well behind on his final start as a two-year-old at Kempton and was gelded prior to his first start of this year at Goodwood where he was sent off 4/1 but was too keen and likely didn't enjoy the very deep ground.</p><p>I think these conditions should be more suitable for him and given he's had a significant break since the run at Goodwood, it may also be that he had a problem that day which also led to him running so poorly.</p><p>It may turn out that he's just not going to be the quality of horse that his debut suggested he was capable of being but in a race of this quality I think he's overpriced and any <b class="inline_odds" title="11.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11.00</span></b> or bigger appeals.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Sea Squared in the 19:53 at Salisbury 1pt win at <b class="inline_odds" title="13.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">12/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">13.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32542937&raceTime=1691693580000&dayToSearch=20230810&marketId=924.371936584" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><p><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-punters-should-be-in-a-rush-to-back-6-1-chance-090823-1081.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Read Daryl Carter's Thursday tips here.</a></p><p></p></p> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32543023&raceTime=1691685300000&dayToSearch=20230810&marketId=924.371928957" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Stormie Outlook in the 17:35 at Sligo 0.5pt e/w at <b class="inline_odds" title="34.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">33/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">34.00</span></b></a><p><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32543023&raceTime=1691685300000&dayToSearch=20230810&marketId=924.371928957" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Portville in the 17:35 at Sligo 0.5pt e/w at <b class="inline_odds" title="34.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">33/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">34.00</span></b></a></p><p><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32543023&raceTime=1691688900000&dayToSearch=20230810&marketId=924.371928962" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Magnetic North in the 18:35 at Sligo 1pt win at <b class="inline_odds" title="4.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.80</span></b></a></p><p><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32543023&raceTime=1691688900000&dayToSearch=20230810&marketId=924.371928962" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Chemdawg in the 18:35 at Sligo 0.5pt win at <b class="inline_odds" title="34.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">33/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">34.00</span></b></a></p><p><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32542937&raceTime=1691693580000&dayToSearch=20230810&marketId=924.371936584" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Sea Squared in the 19:53 at Salisbury 1pt win at <b class="inline_odds" RHYS' PROFIT/LOSS 2023

Staked: 163.50pts
Returned: 185.26pts
P/L: +21.76pts

Free bet on racing multiples during Goodwood!

The Betfair Sportsbook is giving customers a free bet when they stake £5 or racing multiples during Glorious Goodwood.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change. 