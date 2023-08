Shahbaz can repay the punters for keeping the faith

NAP was a huge eye-catcher at Ascot

Goldie runner ready to strike under optimum conditions

No. 1 (7) Shahbaz (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 87

Shabaz - 3/13.95 on the Betfair Sportsbook - was narrowly denied for us in this competition last week, and I was furious with the ride of Frankie Dettori, who went for a gap that was never there. Still, on reflection, he didn't have the pace to challenge over a 1m that was run as such a steady gallop, but he finished off his race strongly, and it's well worth upgrading that effort on balance.

Today sees him faced with the same ground conditions, but he moves back up to 1m2f, and that's a big positive in his favour with a sterner test of stamina sure to see him in a better light. He looks worth keeping the faith with.

On the face of it, this looks like a move up in grade from a 0-85 to 0-90, but in reality, outside of the selection, this is more like a 0-80 contest and, on the figures, represents his most straightforward assignment for some time.

I'd fear Old Smoke if not for the remaining cheek-pieces that didn't help him at Ayr last time, but he still should have a part to play and held I Still Have Faith earlier this year. It could be Tones, the biggest threat if she handles the conditions but that's no concern of the selection who will relish this test.

Back him at 11/43.70 or bigger.

No. 9 (6) Fools Rush In (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Jim Goldie

Jockey: Andrew Breslin

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 6lbs

OR: 87

Fools Rush In - 6/16.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - caught the eye 12 days ago when an excellent fifth in the Moet And Chandon and that run signalled a return to form could be imminent.

He travelled like the best-handicapped horse in the race and had to wait for a run but was last off the bridle and finished with a rattle in what was one of the most competitive handicaps of the entire season.

That was his first move back up to seven furlongs since running at York in May, having contested four races over the sprint trips of six before his Ascot run.

I mentioned in a previous column in July that he was one to keep a close eye on in the coming weeks once the cheek-pieces returned. Still, when refitted with the headgear, he could only manage a seven-length 13 of 16 on that first occasion. However, his last two efforts, including a fast-finishing sixth in the Scottish Stewards Cup (6f), have now confirmed he is ready to strike - particularly the latest over today's distance.

He is handicapped to have a say and won't mind what the ground does. His last effort on the current going description of soft saw a three-length defeat at Doncaster in September 2022 when rated 98 and, before that, a short head defeat to the useful Tacarib Bay at Haydock.

His record on ground softer than good is an encouraging one, with two wins, two seconds and a handful of narrow defeats. Perhaps, Chester, where three of his seven victories have come, is his calling, but it's tough to ignore his latest run of the season, which was the best of this campaign, and he has plenty in his favour today under what could prove optimal conditions.



Back him at 4/14.80 or bigger.