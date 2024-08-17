Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams says it's time to back Minute at Market Rasen

Market Rasen
Our racing expert has one selection on Saturday

Our resident tipster has had two winning NAPs in a row and looks to make it three today with a sole selection at Market Rasen...

  • Good form prior to absence

  • Found a fairly weak race for his return

  • Every Minute is overpriced at Market Rasen

Tiber Flow Superboost

The Group 2 Hungerford Stakes is the feature race at Newbury today (15:35) and William Haggas has a strong chance of landing the prize with his popular 5yo grey Tiber Flow.

In just a seven-runner field the Betfair Sportsbook have boosted Tiber Flow's place price from 8/131.61 to 1/12.00 to finish in the Top 3! To take advantage of this superboost simply click on the odds below to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet

Back Tiber Flow to finish Top 3 in 15:35 Newbury

SBK1/1

Market Rasen - 16:10 - Back Every Minute

Every Minute returns from an 861-day break in the opening maiden hurdle at Market Rasen but if he's anywhere close to the level of form that he showed prior to his absence then he will have a good chance of making a winning hurdling debut.

He started his career in Ireland and ran a very good race when a close fourth in a point bumper at Tipperary where the other four of the first five home all went on to be rated 128 or higher over hurdles or fences at their peak.

Every Minute joined Tom Ellis after that and made a winning start for his new yard in extremely comfortable fashion at Kingston Blount. He got beat next time but he made mistakes at five and three out and had raced a bit keener than ideal through the first half of the race.

When last seen at Mollington, he put up a smart performance when winning by a wide margin despite crashing through the last.

They have found a fairly weak race for his return to action and he's arguably shown the most ability of any of these runners. It's clearly a concern that Every Minute been off for so long and it might be that he won't have anything like the same level of ability that he once had but that they have decided to persevere with him suggests he could be showing promising signs at home. Any 8/19.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Every Minute in the 16:10 at Market Rasen 1pt win @

SBK12/1

Now read Daryl Carter's Saturday tips here.

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024

Staked: 185.50pts

Returned: 173.28pts

P/L: -12.22pts

