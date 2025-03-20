Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams says Dealt has the winning hand at Chepstow
Our resident tipster has analysed Thursday's racing and has a sole selection at Chepstow...
-
Better ground to suit
-
Ran in a stronger race last time
-
Hard Dealt is overpriced at Chepstow
-
We are now NRNB on the 2025 Grand National
Chepstow - 15:30 - Back Hard Dealt
Hard Dealt is in mares company for the first time under rules and I think she has a better chance of getting off the mark over hurdles than the market suggests.
She won an Irish point on good ground on debut but both runs under rules have been on testing ground. In a bumper at Ffos Las, she was a bit keen early on but travelled well for a long way until being unable to pick up in the ground in the closing stages. The ground was softer than described at Exeter on her hurdling debut and she ran well for a long way before being left behind by the front trio after two out.
That was a stronger race than the one Hard Dealt contests here and the return to quicker ground is a positive for her chance. I expect she will also be ridden handily, which is never a bad thing at this track over this distance, and I think she has the ability to be more of a danger to the two mares carrying penalties than the market suggests. Any 13/27.50 or bigger appeals.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 83.00pts
Returned: 160.98pts
P/L: +77.98pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
