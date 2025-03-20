Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams says Dealt has the winning hand at Chepstow

Chepstow - 15:30 - Back Hard Dealt

Hard Dealt is in mares company for the first time under rules and I think she has a better chance of getting off the mark over hurdles than the market suggests.

She won an Irish point on good ground on debut but both runs under rules have been on testing ground. In a bumper at Ffos Las, she was a bit keen early on but travelled well for a long way until being unable to pick up in the ground in the closing stages. The ground was softer than described at Exeter on her hurdling debut and she ran well for a long way before being left behind by the front trio after two out.

That was a stronger race than the one Hard Dealt contests here and the return to quicker ground is a positive for her chance. I expect she will also be ridden handily, which is never a bad thing at this track over this distance, and I think she has the ability to be more of a danger to the two mares carrying penalties than the market suggests. Any 13/27.50 or bigger appeals. 

Back Hard Dealt in the 15:30 at Chepstow 1pt win

SBK17/2

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 83.00pts

Returned: 160.98pts

P/L: +77.98pts

