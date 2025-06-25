Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams says be quick to take 25/1 about sprinter at Naas

Facing more suitable test

Well drawn towards near side

Hastily is overpriced at Naas

Hastily has run well over a variety of distances but I think the rare opportunity to get back to racing over a straight five furlongs could see her in a better light than has been the case of late.

She finished second over five furlongs on a couple of occasions earlier in the year and her other run over the trip during that time can be forgiven due to a very slow start. Going back to 2023, she won over a straight five furlongs at Chepstow on quick ground but most of her time since then has been spent running over longer trips.

Hastily showed a bit more last time at Fairyhouse over six furlongs when not getting a clear run in the straight and hopefully that is a sign that she is coming back into better form after a couple of awful runs previously. She's drawn two from the near rail, which is often the best place to be on the straight course at Naas, and the rain staying away would be a positive for her chance too.

It may be that she needs some headgear back on to show her best these days and the stable was in a purple patch when she was running well earlier in the season so it could be that was a false sign of her retaining ability but I think the market is overlooking her potential to bounce back in a weak race and any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.