Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Wednesday includes 16/1 Carlisle Bell fancy

Katie Midwinter has selections across the cards on Wednesday

Likeable gelding makes appeal in Carlisle handicap

Joseph O'Brien-trained filly is one to keep onside at Naas

Experienced gelding Tele Red makes his 42nd career start in this mile contest for Karl Burke, bidding to go one place better than when second in his sole previous appearance at the track three years ago.

The eight-year-old, who is seeking a sixth career win, has been running well of late, finishing fourth in both of his previous two outings, beaten by a combined distance of only two-and-a-half-lengths. He's 2lb higher for those pair of efforts here, but has Sam Feilden aboard once again claiming 5lb in the saddle, and is 3lb below his last winning mark.

The son of Telescope looked like the winner in the closing stages on his penultimate start at York, before being passed late on by quick-finishing rivals including the now 87-rated winner Classic Encounter, an improving Godolphin-bred 120,000gns purchase.

Although this is a competitive contest, top-weight Al Rufaa is rated only 79, whilst the highest-rated of the field is the three-year-old Hot Cash, who is in receipt of the weight-for-age allowance on a rating of 85.

Tele Red is on a workable mark and should be capable of putting in a competitive effort for a yard that recorded a 26 percent strike-rate at this course last year, and is three from four here during 2025. With five places available, he makes each-way appeal at odds of 11/112.00.

Recommended Bet Back Tele Red E/W in 15:15 Carlisle SBK 11/1

A Group Three winner as a juvenile, Anshoda achieved black-type success during her debut campaign by beating subsequent Group Three winners in Duty First, now rated 107, and Merrily, now rated 103, in the Prestige Fillies' Stakes at Goodwood last summer.

That success followed a surprise maiden victory at odds of 33/134.00 at Lingfield, and a creditable second to now 104-rated Celestial Orbit, who went on to finish second in the Nell Gwyn Stakes, when ahead of subsequent Listed winner Flaming Stone in a Listed Sandown race.

The daughter of Inns Of Court was unable to land a blow on future Classic winners Desert Flower and Lake Victoria in respective outings at Doncaster and at the Breeders' Cup in Del Mar, and wasn't seen to best effect at Dusseldorf on her return to action following a 205-day break last month, but she could improve plenty for a recent appearance and it's too early to give up on her.

Trained by David Loughnane, Anshoda has the scope for further improvement and has already proven herself at a higher level than this. She demands respect as a Group Three winning filly, with form against some formidable opponents to her name, and warrants consideration under David Egan.

Recommended Bet Back Anshoda in 15:45 Carlisle SBK 13/2

Likeable Iffraaj gelding Urban Sprawl has been running well on the whole so far this year, performing with credit in most races, including at a higher level, and winning twice. He's now 4lb higher than his last winning mark at Lingfield in May, but has 5lb claimer Archie Young in the saddle easing his burden from top-weight.

Last month, the Charlie Johnston-trained contender finished fourth in two competitive higher class handicaps at both Newmarket and York respectively, outrunning his odds of 50/151.00 and 16/117.00. He was only beaten a length-and-a-half by the progressive Old Cock on the Knavesmire, having previously finished behind the likes of Fox Legacy and Bopedro, both of whom franked the form in the Royal Hunt Cup.

Urban Sprawl is more than good enough to compete at this level, possessing plenty of talent on his day having proven his credentials in deeper waters recently, and he makes each-way appeal at odds of 16/117.00 with five places available.

Recommended Bet Back Urban Sprawl E/W in 16:50 Carlisle SBK 16/1

Joseph O'Brien-trained filly And So To Bed has shown snippets of great form in her career to date, including when a half-a-length second to now 113-rated Whirl in the Group Three Staffordstown Stud Stakes last autumn.

The daughter of Kodiac was narrowly beaten at odds of 16/117.00 by her stablemate Green Triangle when last seen, performing with great credit despite drifting significantly in the market that day. She has the ability to be competitive at this level, as proven in the past, and her latest effort was a much improved performance in comparison with her return to action at the Curragh, making her a filly to keep onside.

A 85,000gns purchase as a yearling, And So To Bed could be suited by this further step up in distance, related to middle-distance horses, and can pose a threat under Dylan Browne McMonagle at a price of 17/29.50.

Recommended Bet Back And So To Bed E/W in 18:40 Naas SBK 17/2

In the Kempton finale, a two mile handicap, Tom Ward-trained Innisfree Pearl is an intriguing contender.

A daughter of Yeats, the four-year-old filly failed to make an impression in novice company last term, but fared significantly better in handicap company, shedding her maiden tag at Brighton when upped to a mile-and-a-half, beating a couple of winners in the likes of Fighting Poet and Irezumi.

Although she hasn't been at her best in two starts this season, despite being only 2lb higher than her last winning mark, this step up in trip could spark some improvement from her. A daughter of Snow Gretel, Innisfree Pearl is a half-sister to two mile handicap winner Jet Action, who also placed at Listed level, as well as hurdles winner Mastermind, who once placed third in the Ulster Cesarewitch over two-and-a-half-miles.

Her maternal grand-dam was once second in the 1m7f Prix Royal Oak, and won a Listed contest over the same trip as well as recording success over an extended two miles, proving there's class as well as staying credentials in the family which should hold Innisfree Pearl in good stead over this new trip.