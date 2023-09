Been racing in tougher company

Ground/distance combo to suit

Looby is overpriced at Brighton

No. 1 (2) Looby SBK 9/5 EXC 2.94 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Saffie Osborne

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 62

Looby makes her nursery debut at Brighton this afternoon and I think she has a very good chance to get off the mark.

She made her debut at Windsor over six furlongs in a race where the stalls weren't used due to lightning. She got away fairly well and was just behind the leaders early on before making headway to join them at halfway. She went to the front two furlongs out but was joined entering the final furlong and faded late on to finish fifth.

Stalls were in use for Looby's second start at Newmarket, once again over six furlongs, and she raced too keenly under restraint. Having raced in last, she made headway to be in a share of second around 1½ furlongs out before fading in the closing stages to finish fifth.

The ground was very testing for her third start at Goodwood, when dropped back to five furlongs and in a strong conditions race. She was squeezed out at the start and raced in last. She made a little headway when switched to the middle of the track, furthest away from the favoured near rail, but could never get into contention and finished last.

I think the quicker ground today will be far more to Looby's liking and the combination of that ground and five furlongs looks likely to be ideal for her based on what she's shown so far. She's also now in much weaker company than she's faced in those three runs with the winners of those races now being rated 82, 91 and 102.

There is a slight concern that this track might not be ideal for her as she looked a bit awkward on the camber at Goodwood but I think she could have too much class for her four rivals and any 7/42.70 or bigger appeals.

Back Looby in the 14:25 at Brighton 1pt win at 2/12.94 Bet now

