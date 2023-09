Forgive her last run on unsuitable soft ground

Front running tactics play well at Windsor

She has the best form in the book

No. 5 (5) Sonemos (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 75

Sonemos - 7/17.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - may get a soft lead in this contest with no other confirmed out-and-out front-runner in the line-up, and that can be a massive advantage at this Windsor track.

She looks to have been underestimated in the market, having looked firmly on the upgrade before flopping on soft ground at Leicester last time. It may best serve punters to put a line through that run, given that her previous Sandown third is a valuable form in the context of this race.

The winner, Rowayeh (88), ran a blinder next time at the Goodwood Festival to finish third in a highly competitive Fillies' contest from stall 18 and had to bob and weave her way through traffic, and she will surely rate much higher than her current mark in due course. At the same time, the runner-up, Mystic Pearl (100), scored in a Listed event next time.

That is the best form on offer in this race, and there's an argument to say she did too much too soon in that contest. After just a handful of starts, she has more to offer, and returning to a fast surface today will serve her well.

Five Towns will prove popular, but she is one-paced and coming from off the gallop here is tough to do, while her absence of 82 days must also be a slight concern. Prisha is unexposed but will need to step up to defy this opening rating on the limited evidence thus far.

Time's Eye could challenge for the lead, but she hasn't always gone forward, including on her latest start, and if she doesn't, that could leave the selection able to dominate her rivals.

Back the selection at 5/15.80 or bigger.