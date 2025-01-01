Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged attack in the bumper at Fairyhouse

Promising debut in Irish point

Showed ability on both bumper starts

Largy Belter and Good Deal are overpriced at Fairyhouse

Drop A Threat heads the market for the bumper at Fairyhouse. He was a €100,000 purchase as a store and won comfortably on his point debut but he faced a moderate field and I didn't like that he swished his tail when briefly coming under stronger pressure soon after turning into the home straight so I'm looking elsewhere. Nopresentliketime is another six-figure store purchase while Passenger may be capable of better than he showed on debut but there are a couple at double-figure prices who appeal to me.

Largy Belter started his career in the Irish pointing field and made a promising debut at Loughanmore when looking the type who could be suited by a sharper test. He raced very keenly under restraint at the back of the field for the first circuit before being allowed to stride on a little halfway down the back straight for the second time and he quickly made ground to track the leaders. He continued to go a bit too freely in that position but he travelled well close up until being a bit tight for room leaving the back straight for the final time and he then looked quite awkward turning the final bend. He couldn't get near the winner after that but kept going quite well to finish fourth.

Given how keenly he raced for plenty of the contest, I thought this was an encouraging debut from Largy Belter. The winner ran well in defeat in a bumper yesterday while the runner up has since won a Listed bumper and I think Largy Belter is another who will be suited by the sharper test of a bumper. I think he could also be suited by going right-handed and he has the potential to run well in a race of this quality on his rules debut.

There is the concern that he might once again race keener than ideal early on as he returns from a 256-day break but hopefully that is something that they have worked on since his debut and he can put in a more mentally mature display. Any 7/18.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Largy Belter in the 15:35 at Fairyhouse 1pt e/w @ SBK 9/1

At a big price in the same race, I think the market has completely overlooked the chance of Good Deal given the quality of his two runs in bumpers last season.

He made his debut at this track and although he could never get competitive, he wasn't beaten far by some good horses. He was held up in last for much of the race before making some headway approaching the home straight. He couldn't go with the leaders when the pace quickened but kept on well under pressure, despite looking a bit green, to finish fifth behind Staffordshire Knot, who is now rated 140 over hurdles. The third, Donnie Devito, is now rated 127 over hurdles while the fourth, Ned In The Park, finished ahead of Passenger who starts later.

Good Deal was back on the track just under three weeks later at Navan and again showed promise in defeat against some good rivals. He was held up again but this time he was able to hang on to the back of the leaders when the pace quickened before getting a bit tired late on while the inexperience of his rider also showed. William Munny won again next time before finishing third in the Punchestown Champion Bumper while the runner up then contested the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham and has won over hurdles since and the fourth finished third in the bumper at Punchestown yesterday.

It may be that Good Deal will need the run a little after a break and his rider's relative inexperience compared to many of his rivals is a worry but I think the ability the horse has shown suggests he can be far more competitive than the market suggests and any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.